Rediff.com  » Business » Wipro Q1 net profit falls nearly 21% to Rs 2,563.6 cr

Source: PTI
July 20, 2022 16:42 IST
IT services company Wipro Ltd on Wednesday reported about a 21 per cent year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,563.6 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022.

Wipro

Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters

The profit for the period (attributable to the equity holders of the company) stood at Rs 3,242.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The net profit was down 20.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis, according to a filing.

 

The Bengaluru-headquartered company's revenue from operations rose nearly 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 21,528.6 crore during the just-ended quarter.

For the September quarter, the company expects revenue from the IT services business to be in the range of $2,817 million to $2,872 million.

This reflects a sequential growth of 3-5 per cent.

Its CEO and managing director Thierry Delaporte said: "We have made significant investments in Wipro's growth engine and are very pleased with the outcomes."

"Our order bookings grew 32 per cent YoY in Total Contract Value terms, powered by large transformational deals, and our pipeline today is at an all-time high.

"We continue to reinforce the investments that allow us to grow our business, remain agile in the market and be efficient as an organisation while staying focused on serving our clients even better," Delaporte added.

The company's chief financial officer, Jatin Dalal said, "At 15 per cent of operating margins, we believe that we have bottomed out."

Wipro, Dalal said, is consistently investing in solutions and capabilities for growth to further strengthen its position of being a strategic partner for clients.

