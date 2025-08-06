HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TCS to hike salaries of about 80% employees, effective Sep 1

By Moumita Bakshi Chatterjee
August 06, 2025 22:51 IST

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday informed employees that it will roll-out wage hikes for about 80 per cent of workforce, covering mid to junior levels.

TCS

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The wage hikes will be effective September 1, according to an email by TCS CHRO Milind Lakkad and CHRO Designate K Sudeep to employees.

"We are pleased to announce a compensation revision for all eligible associates in grades upto C3A and equivalent, covering 80 per cent of our workforce.

 

"This will be effective 1st September 2025," says the email seen by PTI.

The email goes on to say: "We would like to thank each one of you for your dedication and hard work, as we build the future of TCS together."

The extent of wage hikes could not be immediately ascertained.

When reached for comment, the company in a statement said: "We can confirm that we will be issuing wage hikes to around 80 per cent of our employees effective 1st September 2025."

The wage hike comes at a time when TCS is set to lay off about 2 per cent, or 12,000 employees with the majority of those impacted belonging to middle and senior grades.

As of June 30, 2025, TCS's workforce stood at 613,069.

The company increased its workforce by 5,000 employees in the recently-concluded April-June quarter.

The layoffs are part of the company's broader strategy to become a "future-ready organisation", focusing on investments in technology, AI deployment, market expansion, and workforce realignment, the company had previously stated.

Moumita Bakshi Chatterjee Mumbai
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
