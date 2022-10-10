News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » TCS says moonlighting 'ethical issue'; no action taken against any staff

TCS says moonlighting 'ethical issue'; no action taken against any staff

Source: PTI
October 10, 2022 21:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The country's largest IT services exporter TCS on Monday  said moonlighting is an "ethical issue" and against its core values but has not taken any action against any staff.

TCS

Photograph: PTI Photo

The company, which employs over 6.16 lakh people, will take into account all the relevant dimensions while forming its final view on the issue which has been dominating headlines for the last few weeks, its chief human resources officer Milind Lakkad told reporters.

"Moonlighting we believe is an ethical issue and it is against our core values and culture," Lakkad said.

 

The company's chief executive officer and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan said that an employee is barred from working for any other organisation as part of the service contract.

Lakkad said that unlike peers like Wipro, which announced a sacking of over 300 employees recently, TCS has not taken any action against any employee.

He said that TCS has a long term commitment towards its employees and the employees also have a "reciprocal commitment" towards the company, and also acknowledged that at present its peers in the IT industry may have different views on the subject.

Further, he said the company has been communicating its stance on moonlighting lately but did not elaborate.

In recent weeks, CXOs in the IT industry have been offering varied takes on the subject of moonlighting.

Over the past few months, the IT industry has been faced with a manpower shortage triggered by a high demand for services following the greater adoption of digitalisation following the pandemic.

While some like Tech Mahindra have supported the idea of side hustles, others like IBM, Wipro have flagged concerns about it.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Jio may not charge a premium for 5G services initially
Jio may not charge a premium for 5G services initially
Chips: Can India manage to become self-reliant?
Chips: Can India manage to become self-reliant?
Dharavi: Realty goldmine or citizen minefield?
Dharavi: Realty goldmine or citizen minefield?
Young blood and fans behind Arsenal surge: Arteta
Young blood and fans behind Arsenal surge: Arteta
Mumbai airport switches to green energy sources
Mumbai airport switches to green energy sources
Putin warns of more after deadly strikes on Kyiv
Putin warns of more after deadly strikes on Kyiv
Rupee drops 10 paise to close at all-time low of 82.40
Rupee drops 10 paise to close at all-time low of 82.40

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Mumbai airport switches to green energy sources

Mumbai airport switches to green energy sources

E-com sector seen to create 500,000 jobs by Diwali

E-com sector seen to create 500,000 jobs by Diwali

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances