Rediff.com  » Business » TCS' Q3 net profit grows 8.2% to Rs 11,735 cr

TCS' Q3 net profit grows 8.2% to Rs 11,735 cr

Source: PTI
January 11, 2024 20:36 IST
The country's largest software exporter on Thursday reported an 8.2 per cent growth in net profit for the December quarter at Rs 11,735 crore.

TCS

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The company said its revenue for the reporting quarter grew 4 per cent to Rs 60,583 crore driven by strong double-digit growth in emerging markets, led by India.

 

The topline growth was also led by energy, resources and utilities, manufacturing, and life sciences & healthcare, the company said in a statement.

Operating margin improved by 50 bps to 25 per cent, the company said, while net margin stood at 19.4 per cent.

The company's order book stood at USD 8.1 billion, it said, adding net cash from operations stood at Rs 11,276 crore.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
