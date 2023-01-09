News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » TCS Q3 net profit grows 11% to Rs 10,846 cr; revenue jumps over 19%

TCS Q3 net profit grows 11% to Rs 10,846 cr; revenue jumps over 19%

Source: PTI
January 09, 2023 18:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The country's largest IT services exporter TCS on Monday reported an 11 per cent jump in the December quarter net profit to Rs 10,846 crore, led by overall growth and forex gains.

TCS

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The Tata group company had reported a post-tax net profit of Rs 9,769 crore in the year-ago period.

Overall revenue grew 19.1 per cent to Rs 58,229 crore for the reporting quarter from Rs 48,885 crore in the year-ago period, the company said, adding in constant currency, the topline growth is 13.5 per cent, and in the dollar terms, it clipped at 8 per cent.

 

The operating profit margin narrowed by 0.50 per cent to 24.5 per cent for the reporting quarter.

TCS chief executive and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan attributed the strong set of numbers in a seasonally weak quarter to the stellar performance of their cloud services and the continued business momentum in North America and England.

The company's overall workforce declined by 2,197 to 6,13,974, the largest employer in the sector said, adding its attrition has dropped to 21.3 per cent from 21.5 per cent -- after six quarters of uptick -- and the quarterly annualised attrition has fallen nearly 6 per cent.

The TCS scrip rallied 3.35 per cent to Rs 3,319.70 on the BSE against the 1.41 per cent rally on the benchmark.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Investors are not coming to do charity'
'Investors are not coming to do charity'
'Do 81 crore Indians deserve subsidised food grains?'
'Do 81 crore Indians deserve subsidised food grains?'
'Expect moderate returns from markets'
'Expect moderate returns from markets'
Won't wear sweater until...: Rahul on T-shirt in cold
Won't wear sweater until...: Rahul on T-shirt in cold
FA Cup: Arsenal book date with City after win over Oxford
FA Cup: Arsenal book date with City after win over Oxford
Capex Crosses Rs 6 Trillion In December
Capex Crosses Rs 6 Trillion In December
SEE: Rohit slams the bowlers, meet the fans
SEE: Rohit slams the bowlers, meet the fans

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Rupee to remain range bound; widening CAD a big risk

Rupee to remain range bound; widening CAD a big risk

Capex tops India Inc's 2023 to-do list

Capex tops India Inc's 2023 to-do list

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances