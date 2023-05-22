News
Rediff.com  » Business » TCS-led consortium bags Rs 15,000 cr BSNL contract for 4G deployment

TCS-led consortium bags Rs 15,000 cr BSNL contract for 4G deployment

Source: PTI
May 22, 2023 12:12 IST
Tata Consultancy Services-led consortium has bagged a Rs 15,000-crore contract from BSNL to deploy 4G network for the state-run telco.

4G

Photograph: Krishnendu Halder/Reuters

In a statement, TCS said it has received an "advance purchase order" valued over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL.

The announcement ends months of speculation around the deal, where TCS was tipped to be the front runner for the contract.

 

The deal has been in the works for many months.

TCS is the country's largest software exporter and typically books over 5 per cent of its revenue domestically.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) provides fixed line and wireless telephony, and data services across the country barring Mumbai and New Delhi.

Private rivals of BSNL already provide 4G services and have also launched 5G offerings in select pockets of the country.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
