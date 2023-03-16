News
Rediff.com  » Business » TCS boss Rajesh Gopinathan quits; K Krithivasan named CEO-designate

Source: PTI
March 16, 2023 20:35 IST
IT major TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has reigned, and the company nominated its global head of the BFSI division K Krithivasan as the CEO Designate with immediate effect, the firm said on Thursday.

TCS

IMAGE: Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Gopinathan will continue with the company till September 15, 2023, to provide transition and support to his successor.

 

"After a stellar career of over 22 years with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and a successful stint as managing director and CEO during the last 6 years, Rajesh Gopinathan has decided to step down from the company to pursue his other interests," the company said in a statement.

TCS has nominated its current president and global head of the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) business group K Krithivasan as CEO designate with immediate effect.

"The Board has nominated K Krithivasan as the CEO Designate, with effect from 16th March 2023. Krithivasan will go through a transition with Rajesh Gopinathan and will be appointed as the Managing Director & CEO in the next financial year," the statement said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
