News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Tatas super app Neu to host non-group brands as well: Chandrasekaran

Tatas super app Neu to host non-group brands as well: Chandrasekaran

Source: PTI
April 14, 2022 23:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Thursday said the group's recently launched super app Neu is on an open architecture and it will host non-group brands as well.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Photograph: PTI Photo

The Tatas finally launched its super app Tata Neu on April 7, after piloting it for months, but the group chairman claimed there was no delay in the commercial launch.

Stating that the app has received an overwhelming response in the past seven days of going live, Chandrasekaran said the app is on an open architecture and will host products and services from non-Tata group companies.

 

Similarly, the Neu pass will also be available to non-group brands, he said.

The super app brings together grocery-to-hotel-to-airline ticket booking and medicine on a single platform, rivalling similar products from Amazon and Flipkart.

On the launch day, Chandrasekaran had said Neu combines the traditional consumer-first approach of the group with the modern ethos of technology.

Neu is a platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app.

Combining our traditional consumer-first approach with the modern ethos of technology, it is an all-new way to discover the wonderful world of Tata.

Tata brands like Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata Cliq, Tata Play, Westside are on the Tata Neu platform already, and Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Motors will soon join.

The group has been testing the app since last year as it seeks to play a big role in the fast-growing e-commerce space.

In the build-up, the group went on an acquisition spree in the e-commerce space.

Last May, Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket, pitting it against the likes of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance JioMart and Amazon.

This was followed up the next month, with an investment of USD 75 million by Tata Digital, in fitness-focused Curefit Healthcare for an undisclosed stake and the acquisition of a majority stake in 1MG, an online healthcare marketplace for an undisclosed sum.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Southwest monsoon is likely to be normal this year
Southwest monsoon is likely to be normal this year
Elon Musk makes $41.39 bn offer to buy all of Twitter
Elon Musk makes $41.39 bn offer to buy all of Twitter
Investment Advice: 'Buy on dips'
Investment Advice: 'Buy on dips'
IPL PIX: Gujarat Titans trump Rajasthan to go top
IPL PIX: Gujarat Titans trump Rajasthan to go top
NEET row: DMK, allies boycott TN guv's 'At Home'
NEET row: DMK, allies boycott TN guv's 'At Home'
Delhi issues new Covid norms for schools, mask must
Delhi issues new Covid norms for schools, mask must
Southwest monsoon is likely to be normal this year
Southwest monsoon is likely to be normal this year

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Banks stare at Rs 13,000 crore hit over recap bonds

Banks stare at Rs 13,000 crore hit over recap bonds

BOI drags Future Retail to insolvency tribunal NCLT

BOI drags Future Retail to insolvency tribunal NCLT

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances