Tech startups raise $6 bn in April-June, fintech leads the pack

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Alex Domanski/Reuters

Sixteen large-ticket deals helped generate a total funding of $6 billion in the last quarter, as the number of deals dropped by 17 per cent quarter on quarter, according to the Quarterly Investment Factbook Tech Startups by Nasscom and PGA Labs.

Q2CY22

Funding: $6-bn

Deal Volume: 204 (dropped 17% than Q1 CY22)

Unicorns: 4

Top Funded vertical: Fintech: 26% total funding

Most funded stage: Growth - 58% of total funding

FinTech has emerged as the top funded vertical, followed by Media & Entertainment. The two sectors attracted 45 per cent of total funding by value, led by large ticket deals such as CRED and Dailyhunt.

Funding by stage:

Early: 18%

Growth: 58%

Late: 24%

Funding by sector:

Fintech: 26%

Media & entertainment: 19%

Enterprise tech: 16%

Retail tech: (9%)

Edtech: (8%)

Health tech: 5%

Agritech: 3%

Mobility: 3%

Others: 11%