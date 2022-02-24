News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Tech start-ups struggle to move out of the red

Tech start-ups struggle to move out of the red

By Deepsekhar Choudhury
February 24, 2022 13:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Technology start-ups that got listed in the last few quarters reported a hit to their December-quarter (Q3FY22) profitability due to higher marketing and employee costs.

Zomato

Photograph: PTI Photo

While fintech firms Paytm and PB Fintech saw their losses widen by 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 778 crore and 55 per cent to Rs 295 crore, respectively, food delivery company Zomato remained in the red despite narrowing its net loss by 81 per cent to Rs 66 crore.

Meanwhile, online fashion and beauty products seller Nykaa saw its net profit drop 59 per cent to Rs 28 crore in Q3FY22.

 

“Nykaa and Policybazaar had shown an uptick in their profitability in the run up to their IPOs (initial public offerings).

"I think the market would not appreciate it if they suddenly changed their course and any downtrend in their profits will be perceived as red flags,” said Ambareesh Baliga, an investment expert.

“Zomato’s loss-making streak has also not gone well with the markets as can be seen from its share price falling below Rs 90 apiece from a lifetime high of over Rs 160.

"Paytm is in a different orbit altogether and it needs to get its act together on the business model instead of having its finger in too many pies,” he said.

Zomato’s shares closed at Rs 84.95 apiece – down 26 per cent from its listing price of Rs 115 – on the BSE on Wednesday.

Paytm closed at Rs 860.45, which is 56 per cent lower than its listing price, and 60 per cent below its issue price.

PB Fintech ended the session at Rs 775.75 on Tuesday, down 36 per cent from its listing price, while Nykaa was trading 25 per cent below its listing price at Rs 1,504.8.

Rategain’s shares have fallen 7 per cent below their listing price to Rs 341.

However, one bright spot for the firms was a steep rise in revenues in Q3.

Zomato’s revenue from operations rose 86 per cent to Rs 1,112 crore, Paytm saw an increase of 89 per cent to Rs 1,456 crore, and Policybazaar’s revenue jumped 73 per cent to Rs 367 crore.

Nykaa had the lowest rise in revenue among the listed unicorns, with a 36 per cent increase to Rs 1,098 crore.

But this came at the cost of higher marketing and customer acquisition expenses.

For instance, Policybazaar’s marketing expenses rose 199 per cent YoY to Rs 236 crore in Q3FY22.

Anchit Nayar, the chief executive officer of Nykaa’s beauty e-commerce segment, told Business Standard in an interview that marketing expenses had gone back to pre-Covid levels across the industry as competition was very high.

Nykaa’s marketing expenses rose 155 per cent to Rs 154 crore in Q3FY22.

While Paytm said its marketing expenses rose 64 per cent to Rs 167 crore in Q3FY22, its promotional and cashback spends have risen 6 per cent to Rs 117 crore.

Meanwhile, Zomato said it acquired only 5.5 million new users in Q3, against 7.4 million in Q2, and 6.7 million in Q1, as it spent more on marketing.

Employee costs

Zomato’s employee benefit expenses have increased 122 per cent to Rs 412 crore in Q3FY22, while Paytm’s rose 147 per cent to Rs 831 crore and Policybazaar’s zoomed 211 per cent to Rs 395 crore.

Nykaa recorded the smallest rise of 57 per cent.

Policybazaar said its employee stock options plan (ESOP) cost had zoomed more than nine times YoY in Q3 to Rs 226 crore.

Interestingly, co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal said through a regulatory filing that they will offload shares worth over Rs 1,000 crore – around 2.4 per cent of equity – and the proceeds will likely be used to make tax payments towards the ESOPs that are due.

Meanwhile, its fintech peer Paytm recorded an ESOP cost of Rs 390 crore in Q3FY22, which was 829 per cent higher than Rs 42 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Rategain was an outlier as it saw its net loss narrow 85 per cent to Rs 1.5 crore in Q3.

Its revenue from operations rose 57 per cent to Rs 99 crore as travel picked up.

Its employee benefits increased only 16 per cent to Rs 51 crore.

Although it did not reveal marketing expenses, the company said its customer lifetime-value to customer acquisition cost ratio rose 32.9 per cent to 11.3 in Q3.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Deepsekhar Choudhury in Bengaluru
Source: source
 
Print this article
Budget Won't Ensure Economic Recovery
Budget Won't Ensure Economic Recovery
Analysts Bullish On Mid, Small-Caps
Analysts Bullish On Mid, Small-Caps
'Introduce another slab to tax the super-rich'
'Introduce another slab to tax the super-rich'
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sports stars voice concern
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sports stars voice concern
Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv
Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv
Military op aimed at demilitarising Ukraine: Putin
Military op aimed at demilitarising Ukraine: Putin
Saddest moment of my tenure, says UN chief Guterres
Saddest moment of my tenure, says UN chief Guterres

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Investment not gathering momentum will be big risk'

'Investment not gathering momentum will be big risk'

'Decision to sell LIC is more political than economic'

'Decision to sell LIC is more political than economic'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances