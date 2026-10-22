Tech Mahindra And SpaceXSI Join Forces For AI-Assisted Engineering

Tech Mahindra has partnered with AI coding platform SpaceXSI to empower global enterprises with AI-assisted engineering, driving application modernisation, faster software delivery, and enhanced developer productivity across various key sectors.

Key Points Tech Mahindra announced a collaboration with AI coding platform SpaceXSI on Thursday.

The partnership aims to help global enterprises modernise legacy applications and accelerate software delivery using AI-assisted engineering.

The offering is designed for enterprise environments, ensuring governance, security, and compliance for AI-native development.

Joint efforts will target sectors including technology, telecommunications, banking, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail.

Tech Mahindra will leverage Grok Build expertise to enhance developer productivity and speed up high-quality software delivery.

IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced a collaboration with AI coding platform SpaceXSI to help global enterprises modernise legacy applications, accelerate software delivery, improve developer productivity and scale AI-assisted engineering across the software lifecycle.

Enhancing Enterprise AI Capabilities

The company said it will combine its global engineering, enterprise transformation and AI consulting capabilities with SpaceXSI's AI-powered development platform to help enterprises expand application modernisation, streamline software development and improve code quality.

The offering is designed for enterprise environments and will let organisations adopt AI-native development practices while meeting governance, security and compliance requirements, it said in a statement.

The joint efforts will focus on sectors including technology, telecommunications, banking, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and retail.

"Enterprises today are moving beyond isolated AI experiments and looking to embed intelligence across the entire software development lifecycle to improve productivity, accelerate innovation and deliver better business outcomes.

"With SpaceXSI, we aim to help customers adopt AI-powered software engineering at enterprise scale while maintaining the governance, security, and quality required for mission-critical applications," said Sumit Kumar Popli, President - Technology, Media and Entertainment (TME) Business, Tech Mahindra.

Tech Mahindra will bring Grok Build expertise to its engineering transformation and application modernisation services to help organisations shorten development cycles, enhance developer productivity and speed up delivery of high-quality software. Grok Build is a coding agent from SpaceXSI, which was announced in May, according to the company's website.

The two companies will also take part in joint go-to-market initiatives, customer engagements, industry-specific solutions and enablement programmes, the statement said.