Lenovo to make AI servers in India, establishes 4th largest R&D centre in country

0PC maker Lenovo India will start manufacturing 50,000 GPU-based AI servers in India next year, the company said on Tuesday.

Photograph: Thomas White/Reuters

Besides this, Lenovo announced setting up its fourth largest research and development centre in Bengaluru.

Lenovo India managing director Shailendra Katyal said that the company will make servers locally and also export them from its manufacturing unit in Puducherry.

"Lenovo will make 50,000 servers annually. The production will start next year.

"It will be manufactured at our Pondicherry facility not only for India but it will also be exported from India," Katyal said.

Lenovo India is among the companies that have been selected for the Rs 17,000-crore IT hardware production-linked incentive scheme.

Katyal said that the company will manufacture around 12 million devices in India annually largely comprising Motorola smartphones, personal computers and servers.

"We have had a long commitment to make in India even before the production linked incentive scheme started.

"We started manufacturing in India about two decades ago.

"We have been designing Android phones from India and now we are extending the same to server level as well," Katyal said.

The production line at Lenovo's Puducherry facility, operational since 2005, will now produce enterprise AI and GPU servers for AI.

The company will make Lenovo's advanced 8-way GPU architecture and over 60 per cent of the production will be for export across the Asia-Pacific region.

"We export mobile phones from India to the Americas but servers will be exported very much across the world ," Katyal said.

The company is also setting up its fourth-largest research and development centre in India.

"We are setting up the fourth-largest research and development centre for Lenovo globally.

"The number of benches across our four big R&D centres is the same.

"India R&D will have a high skill set ecosystem.

"It matches our global facility and all four units are at par with each other," Lenovo India, Infrastructure Group, managing director, Amit Luthra said.

He said that the Bangalore R&D centre will contribute to all five key stages of a product life cycle starting from system design, firmware and software development, product assurance, security and testing elements.