News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Jio's IAX undersea cable system to land in Maldives

Jio's IAX undersea cable system to land in Maldives

Source: PTI
February 21, 2022 13:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's largest mobile operator Reliance Jio Infocomm will land the multi-terabit India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) undersea cable system in Hulhumale, Maldives, according to a statement on Monday.

The high capacity and high-speed IAX system will connect Hulhumale directly with world's major internet hubs in India and Singapore.

Jio's IAX project will land in the Maldives in collaboration with Ocean Connect Maldives, the statement said.

 

The IAX system originates in Mumbai in the west and connects directly to Singapore, with branches including additional landings in India, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) system connects Mumbai to Milan, landing in Savona, Italy, and includes additional landings in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Mediterranean.

IAX is expected to be ready for service end-2023, while IEX will be ready for service in mid-2024.

"These high capacity and high-speed systems will provide more than 200Tb/s of capacity at speeds of 100Gb/s, over 16,000 kilometers," the statement informed.

Speaking about the launch of the Maldives' first international cable, its Minister of Economic Development, Uz Fayyaz Ismail, said, "This is the first stride towards enhancing our connectivity infrastructure and opening vast opportunities for our people through providing secure, affordable and high-quality services."

Ismail further observed: "We also aim to diversify our economy and establish ourselves as a key communications hub in South Asia."

In addition to economic development, this would accelerate social development via high-speed internet access throughout the Maldives allowing it to attain the equitable development, Ismail added.

Reliance Jio president Mathew Oommen noted that today's global economy is driven by low-latency broadband, connecting people, businesses content, and services.

"IAX will not only connect Maldives to the world's content hubs, but it will also support the explosive growth in data demand expected from the new initiatives being launched by the government of Maldives," Oommen added.

Photograph: Reuters

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Gen Z Is Changing Investing Game
How Gen Z Is Changing Investing Game
'Introduce another slab to tax the super-rich'
'Introduce another slab to tax the super-rich'
Market Bloodbath: Advice For Investors
Market Bloodbath: Advice For Investors
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Draft policy unlocks govt data for all
Draft policy unlocks govt data for all

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Investment not gathering momentum will be big risk'

'Investment not gathering momentum will be big risk'

'Government is selling people's trust in LIC'

'Government is selling people's trust in LIC'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances