HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » IT union flags delay in 250 engg grads' onboarding by Wipro

IT union flags delay in 250 engg grads' onboarding by Wipro

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2026 12:10 IST

x

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has written to the labour and employment ministry accusing global Information Technology (IT) firm Wipro of de­laying onboarding of about 250 engineering graduates even though commitments were ma­de by the company through offer letters and formal communication.

Wipro

Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

The graduates were issued a letter of intent in May last year, confirming their selection, detailing the role, compensation structure and onboarding process.

In many cases, the company also issued formal onboarding communication confirming a joining date, work location and completion of documentation formalities.

 

NITES said despite this, the employees were not onboarded on the mentioned dates.

“Over a period of several months, the affected candidates repeatedly approached the com­pany through official ema­ils, calls and written representations, seeking clarity regarding their onboarding status.

"In response, they either received no reply or were provided vague and automated responses referring to business demand, future batches or tentative timelines that were never honoured.

"No written explanation, confirmed onboarding date or formal cancellation has been issued to date,” the letter said.

This mirrors a similar incid­e­nt from TCS last year, when In­dia’s largest IT services firm delayed onboarding of ov­er 600 experienced professionals.

Wipro did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on the matter.

IT companies have been going slow on hiring for a prolonged period because of the weak macroeconomic environment and lack of demand.

During the third quarter, total headcount addition by the top five firms dropped by 4,541

Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Multi-Asset Funds Fastest Growing MF Category
Multi-Asset Funds Fastest Growing MF Category
Debt Recovery Overhaul Likely In Budget
Debt Recovery Overhaul Likely In Budget
Rupee Fall Delays India's No. 4 Dream
Rupee Fall Delays India's No. 4 Dream
Profit-first startups drive India's strong IPO revival in 2025
Profit-first startups drive India's strong IPO revival in 2025
Why Banks Can't Cut Deposit Rates
Why Banks Can't Cut Deposit Rates

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

webstory image 2

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

webstory image 3

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

VIDEOS

Serene Scenes at Thoothukudi Harbour Estuary as Water Birds Gather3:03

Serene Scenes at Thoothukudi Harbour Estuary as Water...

Akshay Kumar's escort car meets with accident in Mumbai3:18

Akshay Kumar's escort car meets with accident in Mumbai

Nation Salutes SF Havildar Gajendra Singh, Martyred in Kishtwar Encounter3:17

Nation Salutes SF Havildar Gajendra Singh, Martyred in...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO