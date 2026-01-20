IT union flags delay in 250 engg grads' onboarding by Wipro

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has written to the labour and employment ministry accusing global Information Technology (IT) firm Wipro of de­laying onboarding of about 250 engineering graduates even though commitments were ma­de by the company through offer letters and formal communication.

Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

The graduates were issued a letter of intent in May last year, confirming their selection, detailing the role, compensation structure and onboarding process.

In many cases, the company also issued formal onboarding communication confirming a joining date, work location and completion of documentation formalities.

NITES said despite this, the employees were not onboarded on the mentioned dates.

“Over a period of several months, the affected candidates repeatedly approached the com­pany through official ema­ils, calls and written representations, seeking clarity regarding their onboarding status.

"In response, they either received no reply or were provided vague and automated responses referring to business demand, future batches or tentative timelines that were never honoured.

"No written explanation, confirmed onboarding date or formal cancellation has been issued to date,” the letter said.

This mirrors a similar incid­e­nt from TCS last year, when In­dia’s largest IT services firm delayed onboarding of ov­er 600 experienced professionals.

Wipro did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on the matter.

IT companies have been going slow on hiring for a prolonged period because of the weak macroeconomic environment and lack of demand.

During the third quarter, total headcount addition by the top five firms dropped by 4,541