News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Infosys Q4 result disappoints Street; net rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 crore

Infosys Q4 result disappoints Street; net rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 crore

Source: PTI
April 13, 2023 17:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Infosys on Thursday posted a 7.8 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,128 crore in March quarter of FY23, and gave 4-7 per cent revenue growth forecast for FY24 amid macro economic uncertainities.

Infosys

Photograph: PTI Photo

The net profit (after minority interest) stood at Rs 5,686 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.

Seen sequentially, the net profit for Q4 came in 7 per cent lower.

 

The results were below street estimates.

The Bengaluru-based Infosys -- which competes in the market with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and other IT firms -- also logged a 16 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue in the fourth quarter of FY23 at Rs 37,441 crore.

Infosys has given revenue growth guidance of 4-7 per cent for FY24.

Infosys, during Q3 earnings announcement in January this year, had raised FY23 revenue guidance to 16-16.5 per cent against the previously projected band of 15-16 per cent.

For the full year FY23, the net profit was up 9 per cent on year at Rs 24,095 crore, while revenue was 20.7 per cent higher at Rs 146,767 crore.

"As the environment has changed, we see strong interest from our clients for efficiency, cost and consolidation opportunities, resulting in a strong large deal pipeline," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said in a statement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Start-Ups Are Melting Down
Why Start-Ups Are Melting Down
10 Stocks To Invest For The Long Term
10 Stocks To Invest For The Long Term
Half of top 100 cos see cut in target price
Half of top 100 cos see cut in target price
A Raja asked to reply in appeal in 2G scam acquittals
A Raja asked to reply in appeal in 2G scam acquittals
Centre disputes number of attacks on Christians in SC
Centre disputes number of attacks on Christians in SC
Sensex up 38 points; bank stocks shine
Sensex up 38 points; bank stocks shine
Doha Diamond League: Chopra joins star-studded field
Doha Diamond League: Chopra joins star-studded field

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Apple boost helps India double smartphone exports

Apple boost helps India double smartphone exports

IOC, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas

IOC, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances