Infosys Q4 profit falls 12% to Rs 7,033 cr; revenue rises to Rs 40,925 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
April 17, 2025 17:54 IST

India's second-largest IT company Infosys on Thursday reported an 11.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,033 crore for the March quarter.

It had posted a profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 7,969 crore in the year-ago period.

Infosys

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The company has exceeded its guidance for the full fiscal year. Infosys had raised the 2024-25 fiscal year revenue guidance to 4.5-5 per cent, up from 3.75-4.50 per cent.

Revenues for the quarter under review came in at Rs 40,925 crore, 7.9 per cent higher from Rs 37,923 crore in Q4 FY24.

 

Sequentially, the company's profits rose 3.3 per cent, but revenues declined 2 per cent.

For the full FY25, profits saw a marginal increase of 1.8 per cent to Rs 26,713 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenues climbed 6.06 per cent to reach Rs 162,990 crore.

"We have built a resilient organisation with sharp focus on client-centricity and responsiveness to the market, thanks to the trust of our clients and dedication of our employees," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.

"Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins and highest-ever free cash generation.

"Our depth in AI, cloud and digital and strength in cost-efficiency, automation, and consolidation position us well for the needs of our clients," Parekh said.

Infosys has guided for a revenue growth of 0-3 per cent in constant currency terms for FY26.

As per the filing, the company's cash flow for 2024-25 was $4.1 billion. Company CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said the amount was the highest ever in the company's history.

Infosys's employee count at the end of FY25 was 323,578.

Infosys board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 22, which, along with the interim dividend, is an increase of 13.2 per cent over last year.

Shares of Infosys settled at Rs 1,420.20 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, 0.51 per cent higher than the previous close. Infosys results were declared after market closing hours.

