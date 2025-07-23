HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Infosys Q1 profit up 8.6% to Rs 6,921 crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
July 23, 2025 16:18 IST

Infosys on Wednesday reported an 8.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit in the June quarter to Rs 6,921 crore, as India's second-largest IT services firm forecast a 1-3 per cent revenue growth for the full FY26.

Infosys

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm had logged a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 6,368 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

 

Infosys' revenue from operations for the quarter under review increased 7.53 per cent to Rs 42,279 crore, compared to Rs 39,315 crore in Q1 FY25.

Seen sequentially, profit fell 1.5 per cent, while revenue rose 3.3 per cent.

"Our performance in Q1 demonstrates the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities, the success in client consolidation decisions, and the dedication of our over 300,000 employees.

"Our large deal wins of $3.8 billion reflect our distinct competitive positioning and deep client relationships," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.

The company has raised the lower end of revenue growth guidance for FY26 - it now stands at 1-3 per cent in constant currency against 0-3 per cent guided at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Shares of Infosys settled 0.90 per cent lower at Rs 1,556 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

The results were announced after the market closed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
