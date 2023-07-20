Infosys' Q1 profit rises 11% to Rs 5,945 crore

IT services firm Infosys on Thursday reported an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in June quarter at Rs 5,945 crore, but lowered full year growth outlook to 1-3.5 per cent amid macro uncertainties.

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

The net profit (before minority interest) during the same period previous year stood at Rs 5,362 crore.

The company posted a revenue growth of 10 per cent to Rs 37,933 crore, up from Rs 34,470 crore in the year ago period.

The country's second largest IT services company has lowered its revenue guidance for the full year to 1 to 3.5 per cent in constant currency, down from 4 to 7 per cent projected earlier.