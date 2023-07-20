News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Infosys' Q1 profit rises 11% to Rs 5,945 crore

Infosys' Q1 profit rises 11% to Rs 5,945 crore

Source: PTI
July 20, 2023 16:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IT services firm Infosys on Thursday reported an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in June quarter at Rs 5,945 crore, but lowered full year growth outlook to 1-3.5 per cent amid macro uncertainties.

Infosys

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

The net profit (before minority interest) during the same period previous year stood at Rs 5,362 crore.

 

The company posted a revenue growth of 10 per cent to Rs 37,933 crore, up from Rs 34,470 crore in the year ago period.

The country's second largest IT services company has lowered its revenue guidance for the full year to 1 to 3.5 per cent in constant currency, down from 4 to 7 per cent projected earlier.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
PSB Bull Run: Time For Govt To Reap Riches
PSB Bull Run: Time For Govt To Reap Riches
Can Exter Deliver a Knockout Punch?
Can Exter Deliver a Knockout Punch?
How HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger Was Achieved
How HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger Was Achieved
Is BJP Running Scared of Opposition's INDIA?
Is BJP Running Scared of Opposition's INDIA?
HUL's Q1 profit rises 6.9% to Rs 2,556 crore
HUL's Q1 profit rises 6.9% to Rs 2,556 crore
Mastermind held after Manipur women's video goes viral
Mastermind held after Manipur women's video goes viral
SC refers Delhi services row to Constitution bench
SC refers Delhi services row to Constitution bench

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'HDFC merger template for faster growth'

'HDFC merger template for faster growth'

Is No One Buying Houses Anymore?

Is No One Buying Houses Anymore?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances