Infosys, Microsoft ink pact to drive industry adoption of cloud

Indian IT services major Infosys on Thursday announced that it will expand collaboration with tech giant Microsoft to drive enterprise cloud transformation globally.

According to a statement, the extended strategic collaboration between Infosys and Microsoft is expected to benefit enterprises by bringing them the best of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings and Microsoft's cloud computing technologies, led by Azure, across the business value-chain.

"The deepening of the collaboration will entail the onboarding of Infosys Cobalt solutions to Microsoft's industry clouds, to empower enterprises to build agile cloud-powered platforms and innovate at scale," the statement said.

The joint capabilities across application modernisation, enterprise solutions, data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital workplace solutions, low-code, no-code power platforms and cybersecurity innovations will create a strong foundation for cloud-powered transformation.