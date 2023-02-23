News
Rediff.com  » Business » Infosys, Microsoft ink pact to drive industry adoption of cloud

Infosys, Microsoft ink pact to drive industry adoption of cloud

Source: PTI
February 23, 2023 21:40 IST
Indian IT services major Infosys on Thursday announced that it will expand collaboration with tech giant Microsoft to drive enterprise cloud transformation globally.

Cloud

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

According to a statement, the extended strategic collaboration between Infosys and Microsoft is expected to benefit enterprises by bringing them the best of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings and Microsoft's cloud computing technologies, led by Azure, across the business value-chain.

 

"The deepening of the collaboration will entail the onboarding of Infosys Cobalt solutions to Microsoft's industry clouds, to empower enterprises to build agile cloud-powered platforms and innovate at scale," the statement said.

The joint capabilities across application modernisation, enterprise solutions, data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital workplace solutions, low-code, no-code power platforms and cybersecurity innovations will create a strong foundation for cloud-powered transformation.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Biden nominates Ajay Banga to head World Bank
Markets: Investors become poorer by Rs 7.48 lakh cr
'Equities can deliver potentially superior returns'
Biden nominates Ajay Banga to head World Bank
Was asked to deplane as if I was a terrorist: Khera
With swords, Khalistani supporters clash with cops
PHOTOS: Ind vs Aus, 1st semi-final, Women's T20 WC
