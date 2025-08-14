HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Cognizant to roll out wage hikes for 80% staff effective Nov 1

Cognizant to roll out wage hikes for 80% staff effective Nov 1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 14, 2025 12:46 IST

x

IT services company Cognizant on Thursday said about 80 per cent of its eligible employees will receive a salary hike, effective November 1, 2025.

Cognizant

Photograph: Chris Helgren/Reuters

The company, during its second quarter earnings, had said that it plans to award merit-based salary increases for the vast majority of employees during the second half of 2025.

 

"These increases will be delivered up to, and including, the Senior Associate levels.

"The amount of these increases will vary depending on individual performance rating and country," a Cognizant spokesperson said on Thursday.

About 80 per cent of eligible employees will receive a salary hike, effective November 1, 2025, according to the company.

In India, pay increases for consistent highest performers will be in the high single digits, the spokesperson added.

Top performers will receive the highest increases.

Earlier this year, Cognizant paid most of its associates their highest bonuses in three years.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

I-T Bill Restores Tax Benefits For Religious Trusts
I-T Bill Restores Tax Benefits For Religious Trusts
From Badla To Jane Street: Market Tricks Haunt Again
From Badla To Jane Street: Market Tricks Haunt Again
Time To Tackle The Digital Fraud Surge
Time To Tackle The Digital Fraud Surge
Why Are Bankers Committing Suicide?
Why Are Bankers Committing Suicide?
Shadow AI Threat Rising
Shadow AI Threat Rising

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Places In India & Abroad From The Freedom Movement

webstory image 2

10 Times Bollywood, South Locked Horns

webstory image 3

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

VIDEOS

LoC Heat: Indian Army Sharpens Anti-Terror Skills3:06

LoC Heat: Indian Army Sharpens Anti-Terror Skills

'It's a Storm, Not a Rupture': Vikas Swarup on US-India Tensions0:54

'It's a Storm, Not a Rupture': Vikas Swarup on US-India...

Mumbai witnesses heavy rain as IMD issues yellow alert for the city today1:02

Mumbai witnesses heavy rain as IMD issues yellow alert...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV