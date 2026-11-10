Anthropic Kicks Off IPO Roadshow, Targets Raising $64.35 Billion

Artificial intelligence powerhouse Anthropic has officially launched its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) roadshow, aiming to secure up to USD 64.35 billion through the sale of 825 million shares, marking a significant step for the developer of the Claude AI models as it prepares for a Nasdaq listing under the ticker 'ANT'.

Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Key Points Anthropic has launched its IPO roadshow, aiming to raise up to USD 64.35 billion by selling 825 million shares at USD 70-78 each.

The company expects to receive approximately USD 62.51 billion from its share issuance, with existing stockholders selling an additional 23.6 million shares.

Anthropic has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'ANT'.

The proposed IPO follows a confidential submission to the SEC in June 2026, with revenue surging to USD 16.29 billion in H1 2026, despite a net loss of USD 80.75 billion.

Earlier reports of a USD 70 billion IPO with major tech investments were briefly shared and then withdrawn due to inaccuracies, with the official roadshow now underway.

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic on Tuesday announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) roadshow, seeking to raise up to USD 64.35 billion through the sale of 825 million shares, with an expected price range of USD 70 to USD 78 per share.

According to the company's official announcement, the proposed offering comprises 825,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, including 801,351,354 shares being offered by Anthropic and 23,648,646 shares being sold by certain existing stockholders.

At the upper end of the proposed price range, the total offering could raise approximately USD 64.35 billion, while the company itself could receive gross proceeds of around USD 62.51 billion from the shares it is issuing, before expenses.

"Today Anthropic, PBC launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock," the company said in its announcement.

IPO Details and Underwriter Options

Anthropic further stated that it would not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by existing stockholders participating in the offering.

The company also expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 123.75 million shares of its Class A common stock.

If the underwriters exercise the option in full, the offering could expand to 948.75 million shares, potentially increasing the total fundraising size to approximately USD 74.00 billion at the upper end of the indicated price range.

Anthropic has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ANT".

The proposed IPO represents a significant step for the developer of the Claude artificial intelligence models as it prepares to enter the public equity markets.

The company said the offering would be conducted only through a prospectus, with preliminary prospectus copies available through Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC.

Regulatory Filings and Financial Performance

Anthropic also clarified that a registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but has not yet become effective.

The company noted that the securities cannot be sold, and offers to purchase them cannot be accepted, until the registration statement becomes effective.

In October, Anthropic filed for its US initial public offering, following a confidential submission of its draft registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2026.

According to the filing, the company's revenue surged to USD 16.29 billion in the first half of 2026 from approximately USD 1.2 billion a year earlier.

However, it reported a net loss of USD 80.75 billion, largely due to non-cash accounting charges, while its operating loss stood at approximately USD 693 million.

As of June 30, 2026, Anthropic held USD 112.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents and USD 19.3 billion in short-term investments.

Earlier Reports and Market Context

Meanwhile, details of Anthropic's proposed nearly USD 70 billion initial public offering (IPO), including the expected share price and fundraising target, were briefly shared with banks before being withdrawn late on Monday, Reuters reported, citing emails it had reviewed.

According to the report, a representative of Anthropic had sent bankers a copy of a securities filing showing that the AI company planned to sell approximately 867 million shares at a price range of USD 70 to USD 80 per share.

However, the representative subsequently sent another email stating that the pricing details were inaccurate and that the company would update the filing later. Anthropic declined to comment on the development.

The follow-up email did not specify which details were incorrect, and Reuters said it was unable to independently determine what information had been inaccurately reported.

The original filing showed that Anthropic planned to sell 866.7 million Class A shares, including a secondary offering.

Of these, the company itself would sell approximately 843.3 million shares, while existing shareholders would offer an additional 23.3 million shares.

At the upper end of the indicated price range, the proposed offering would have raised USD 69.3 billion.

Strategic Investments and Industry Trends

Separately, the original filing showed that Anthropic had lined up USD 26 billion in investments from some of the world's biggest technology companies alongside its IPO, highlighting the growing financial ties between major technology companies amid the artificial intelligence boom.

Alphabet's Google, Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) had agreed to participate in a private placement of Anthropic's Class N common stock at the IPO price.

The placement was expected to close immediately after the IPO, the original filing showed.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI executives, including CEO Dario Amodei and his sister Daniela Amodei, Anthropic has emerged as one of the leading generative AI developers through its Claude family of models.

The company's growth has been supported by Google and Amazon, which are simultaneously its investors, computing power suppliers and distribution partners, while also competing in the AI industry.

Anthropic has nearly USD 900 billion in computing commitments with partners, including Amazon and Google, highlighting the scale of infrastructure required to support its expansion.

The company's quarterly growth rate has declined sharply, even as its revenue stood at almost USD 17 billion for the three months ended September 30, according to an amended filing earlier this month.