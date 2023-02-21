News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » 'Angel tax' provisions in Finance Bill will not impact startups

'Angel tax' provisions in Finance Bill will not impact startups

Source: PTI
February 21, 2023 20:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The 'angel tax' provision in the Finance Bill will not impact startups in India, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Start-up

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Startups which are registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade do not come under the purview, Anurag Jain, the secretary in the department said while speaking at the IVCA Conclave.

"Let me put one thing very clearly. It doesn't affect startups in the least,” he said, addressing the audience at the event organized by the venture capital industry lobby grouping.

 

He said there is a “clear provision” which says that startups which are recognized by DPIIT are out of the proposal's purview, and added that the startup recognition process is also very simple where any applicant gets it automatically.

Startups were rattled because of the proposed changes in regulations in the Finance Bill through the amendments in Section 56(2) VII B of the Income Tax Act. Foreign investors are also proposed to be included in the ambit of taxation, wherein a startup raising funding from a foreign investor will also be liable to pay income tax if the funds are received above the face value of shares.

Without specifying, Jain said there are other issues which have been raised by the venture investing community and the same have been put forth before the Department of Revenue for a review.

He said we need to look at how to mobilize domestic capital further into the startups and new-age companies.

There have already been changes on this front, including allowing long-term pension and insurance funds to invest in alternative investment funds.

He said by 2047, India will be a developed country and a realistic estimate pegs the size of the economy to be $30 trillion which can be the second biggest in the world.

“Growth will be driven by knowledge, sustainability and innovation,” he said, adding that startups provide right solutions across all three.

In 2022, adverse geopolitical events followed by macroeconomic headwinds resulted in a fall in the funding for Indian startups, Jain said, stressing that the country is relatively better placed when compared with others.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Sockpuppets' created puffery about Adani: Wikipedia
'Sockpuppets' created puffery about Adani: Wikipedia
Narayana Murthy 'feels uncomfortable coming to Delhi'
Narayana Murthy 'feels uncomfortable coming to Delhi'
Work for half salary or wait longer, Wipro to freshers
Work for half salary or wait longer, Wipro to freshers
No fairytale finish for Sania Mirza
No fairytale finish for Sania Mirza
IOC: Bow to demands to ban Russian or risk boycott
IOC: Bow to demands to ban Russian or risk boycott
BRO team in Joshimath to monitor Char Dham Yatra
BRO team in Joshimath to monitor Char Dham Yatra
Tata Motors bags largest EV fleet order from Uber
Tata Motors bags largest EV fleet order from Uber

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Tata Motors bags largest EV fleet order from Uber

Tata Motors bags largest EV fleet order from Uber

Nilekani bats for linking biz with A/C aggregator

Nilekani bats for linking biz with A/C aggregator

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances