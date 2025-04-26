Amid global layoff, Google may rejig roles in Bengaluru, Hyderabad offices

Google is likely to rejig the roles of some of the engineering talent from its Hyderabad and Bengaluru offices and move some of its employees to more revenue-generating projects instead of letting them go for now, sources told Business Standard.

This comes amid reports of search giant Google laying off employees from its Platforms and Devices division, including teams working on Android software and Pixel smartphones.

Sources also confirmed that some people from the advertisement, sales, and marketing departments in India are, however, likely to be impacted by the latest round of layoffs, which may begin in the country next month, the sources said.

“A lot of the roles in India are by and large safe. Some countries and regions such as the US, the EU, and the UK, where there are a number of overstaffed divisions, may see the majority of these jobs go away,” a person aware of the company’s plans said.

In response to Business Standard’s queries on the layoffs in India, Google said it continued to hire “in the US and globally for important projects aligned with our roadmaps.”

“Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we’ve focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively, and this included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit programme that we offered in January,” a spokesperson for the company said.

The company, however, did not respond to queries seeking specifics of the jobs that are likely to be made redundant in India.

Big tech companies, including the likes of Google, have continued to let go of a chunk of their talent from time to time.

In 2023, Google laid off nearly 6 per cent of its total global workforce and has continued to reduce its employee base over the last two years.

It is not just Google that is laying off employees in the US.

Several tech firms have continued to reduce headcount globally.

According to data from Layoffs.fyi, about 23,505 employees have been laid off by 93 firms in 2025 so far. In 2024, the total layoffs of tech employees stood at 152,499 across 550 companies.

SEVERANCE RISK