How TCS Is Advancing AI-Led Manufacturing In India

Discover how Tata Consultancy Services is revolutionising manufacturing with the launch of India's first Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab in Pune, pioneering AI-led production systems and lights-out factory concepts.
Key Points
- TCS has launched India's first Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab in Pune.
- The lab is a "lights-out factory lab" focused on advancing AI-led manufacturing.
- It houses a fully robotic battery pack assembly line for prototyping AI-first production systems.
- The facility simulates self-optimising factories using digital twins, robotics, and industrial AI.
- It supports industrial use cases like predictive maintenance and automated quality inspection.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the launch of an Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab at its Sahyadri Park campus in Pune, which the IT major described as India's first lights-out factory lab aimed at advancing artificial intelligence (AI)-led manufacturing. A lights-out factory refers to a manufacturing facility where autonomous systems operate production lines with minimal human intervention.
Pioneering AI-First Production Systems
In a regulatory filing, TCS said the new facility houses a fully robotic battery pack assembly line. The live multi-stage setup will allow manufacturers to prototype, validate and scale AI-first production systems while reducing deployment risks.
The facility simulates how self-optimising factories can automate workflows by combining digital twins, robotics, industrial AI, factory control systems and real-time operational intelligence, the company said.
Driving Autonomous Manufacturing Innovation
"With our state-of-the-art TCS Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab - Lights-Out Factory, we are advancing TCS' vision of engineering AI-first production systems. We have built a facility that can help customers turn their aspiration of lights-out manufacturing into a reality. The lab provides a tangible demonstration of how the Human + AI model can help enterprises progress from digitally enabled operations to increasingly autonomous production systems," said Sreenivasa Chakravarti, Global Head & Vice President of Industrial Autonomy and Engineering at TCS.
The Pune lab will support multiple industrial use cases, including predictive maintenance, automated quality inspection, real-time process optimisation, human-machine collaboration and autonomous factory operations.