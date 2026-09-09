How TCS Is Advancing AI-Led Manufacturing In India

Discover how Tata Consultancy Services is revolutionising manufacturing with the launch of India's first Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab in Pune, pioneering AI-led production systems and lights-out factory concepts.

Key Points TCS has launched India's first Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab in Pune.

The lab is a "lights-out factory lab" focused on advancing AI-led manufacturing.

It houses a fully robotic battery pack assembly line for prototyping AI-first production systems.

The facility simulates self-optimising factories using digital twins, robotics, and industrial AI.

It supports industrial use cases like predictive maintenance and automated quality inspection.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the launch of an Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab at its Sahyadri Park campus in Pune, which the IT major described as India's first lights-out factory lab aimed at advancing artificial intelligence (AI)-led manufacturing. A lights-out factory refers to a manufacturing facility where autonomous systems operate production lines with minimal human intervention.

Pioneering AI-First Production Systems

In a regulatory filing, TCS said the new facility houses a fully robotic battery pack assembly line. The live multi-stage setup will allow manufacturers to prototype, validate and scale AI-first production systems while reducing deployment risks.

The facility simulates how self-optimising factories can automate workflows by combining digital twins, robotics, industrial AI, factory control systems and real-time operational intelligence, the company said.

Driving Autonomous Manufacturing Innovation

"With our state-of-the-art TCS Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab - Lights-Out Factory, we are advancing TCS' vision of engineering AI-first production systems. We have built a facility that can help customers turn their aspiration of lights-out manufacturing into a reality. The lab provides a tangible demonstration of how the Human + AI model can help enterprises progress from digitally enabled operations to increasingly autonomous production systems," said Sreenivasa Chakravarti, Global Head & Vice President of Industrial Autonomy and Engineering at TCS.

The Pune lab will support multiple industrial use cases, including predictive maintenance, automated quality inspection, real-time process optimisation, human-machine collaboration and autonomous factory operations.