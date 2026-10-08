TCS Reports Strong Q2 Earnings: Net Profit Up 15% to Rs 13,884 Crore

India's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services, has reported a robust 15 per cent surge in net profit to Rs 13,884 crore for the September quarter, showcasing strong financial performance and operational growth.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points TCS reported a 15 per cent increase in net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 13,884 crore.

Revenue from operations for the July-September period rose by 11.22 per cent to Rs 73,188 crore.

The company's overall expenses increased to Rs 55,887 crore during the September quarter.

TCS added 4,258 employees on a net basis, bringing its total workforce to 5,98,056 as of September 30.

The country's largest IT services company on Thursday reported a 15 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 13,884 crore for the September quarter.

The Tata group company posted a net profit of Rs 12,075 crore in the year-ago period, and Rs 13,349 crore in the preceding June quarter.

Revenue and Expenses Overview

The IT services firm, which is among the first companies among India Inc to report its results for the September quarter, said its revenue from operations rose 11.22 per cent to Rs 73,188 crore in the July-September period from Rs 65,799 crore a year ago.

In the June quarter, its top line stood at Rs 72,275 crore.

Overall expenses rose to Rs 55,887 crore in the September quarter against Rs 49,463 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 55,231 crore a quarter ago.

Workforce Expansion

TCS added 4,258 employees in the last three months on a net basis to take its overall staff strength to 5,98,056 as of September 30.

Ahead of the results, the TCS scrip closed 0.42 per cent down at Rs 2,075.25 apiece on the BSE as against a 1.44 per cent correction on the benchmark.