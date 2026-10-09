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TCS Q2 results spark market rebound after two-day decline

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik October 09, 2026 10:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty staged a significant rebound in early trade, led by a strong rally in Tata Consultancy Services and other IT stocks following TCS's impressive Q2 earnings report.

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Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today

  • Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade, recovering from two days of decline, largely due to strong performance in IT stocks.
  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares surged over 4 per cent after reporting a 15 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 13,884 crore for the quarter.
  • Other IT firms like Infosys and HCL Tech also contributed to the gains, alongside ITC, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, and HDFC Bank.
  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 12,943.58 crore on Thursday, indicating continued cautious sentiment despite the rebound.
 

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday after two days of sharp decline, led by a rally in TCS and other IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 292 points to 71,876.10 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 84.60 points to 22,310.40.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services surged over 4 per cent after reporting a 15 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 13,884 crore and pointing to continued growth momentum going forward.

Infosys, ITC, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports and HDFC Bank were also among the gainers.

Eternal, Bharat Electronics, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the laggards.

Global Market Trends and FII Activity

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.11 per cent to $103 per barrel.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted lower, while Hang Seng index traded higher.

US markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 12,943.58 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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TCSNiftyTata Consultancy ServicesTech MahindraAdani Ports

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