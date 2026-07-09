TCS Reports Strong Q1 Earnings Amidst Geopolitical Headwinds

India's leading IT services firm, TCS, has announced a robust 4.61 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 13,349 crore for the June 2026 quarter, alongside a nearly 14 per cent surge in revenues, demonstrating resilience amidst global economic challenges.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points TCS reported a 4.61 per cent increase in net profit, reaching Rs 13,349 crore for the June 2026 quarter.

The company's Q1 revenues saw a significant jump of nearly 14 per cent year-on-year, totalling Rs 72,275 crore.

TCS added over 9,200 employees in the quarter, bringing its total headcount to 5,93,798 as of June 30.

CEO K Krithivasan highlighted continued growth momentum despite geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges.

India's largest IT services company TCS on Thursday reported a 4.61 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 13,349 crore for the June 2026 quarter.

The Tata group company had reported a net profit of Rs 12,760 crore in the year-ago period, as per a company filing.

Strong Financial Performance

In a media statement, the company said its net income rose 8.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 13,849 crore.

From a topline perspective, its Q1 revenues jumped by nearly 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 72,275 crore, and edged up 2.23 per cent from the March quarter's Rs 70,698 crore.

Headcount Growth and Strategic Positioning

TCS headcount rose by over 9,200 staffers in the three months to June to 5,93,798 employees as of June 30, it said.

Its chief executive and managing director K Krithivasan said the quarter reflects continued growth momentum and the strength of our strategic positioning, despite geopolitical and macro-economic headwinds.

The company scrip closed 0.52 per cent down at Rs 2,047.75 apiece on the BSE on Thursday against a 0.31 per cent jump on the benchmark.