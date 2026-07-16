TCS And Google Cloud Unveil Gemini Experience Centre In Kolkata

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has inaugurated a new Gemini Experience Centre in Kolkata, in partnership with Google Cloud, to accelerate AI-led innovations and enterprise-scale adoption for consumer businesses across various sectors.

Key Points TCS launched a Gemini Experience Centre (GEC) in Kolkata with Google Cloud to foster AI-led innovations.

The Kolkata GEC is the third such facility in India, part of a global plan for 10 centres by 2026.

It will support retail, consumer packaged goods, and travel sectors in co-creating and scaling AI solutions.

The centre will showcase agentic AI for store operations, supply chain, and customer service.

TCS has developed 3,000 industry-specific AI agents using Gemini Enterprise.

Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday launched a Gemini Experience Centre (GEC) in Kolkata in collaboration with Google Cloud to showcase artificial intelligence-led innovations for consumer businesses, as part of its global expansion of industry-focused AI innovation hubs. The Consumer Business Group (CBG) Gemini Experience Centre, built using Google Cloud and Google's Gemini models, is the third such facility by TCS in India after Chennai and Bengaluru. The company plans to set up 10 Gemini Experience Centres globally by the end of 2026, including four in India, a company statement said.

The Kolkata centre will enable enterprises in retail, consumer packaged goods, and travel, tourism and hospitality to co-create, test and scale AI-led solutions, it said. It will showcase agentic AI-enabled solutions across store operations, supply chain management, omni-channel retail and customer service through immersive demonstrations and co-innovation workshops.

Driving AI Adoption For Consumer Businesses

TCS said it has developed 3,000 industry and context-aware AI agents using Gemini Enterprise, including specialised solutions for retail, consumer goods, travel, transportation and hospitality sectors. Google Cloud Director of Partnerships (India) Shivir Chordia said the new centre would help accelerate adoption of agentic AI by enabling consumer businesses to co-create and scale next-generation AI innovations. TCS Consumer Business Group CTO Murali Ramanathan said the facility reflects the company's commitment to helping enterprises move from AI pilots to enterprise-scale adoption through closer collaboration with Google Cloud.