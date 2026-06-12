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How TCS's New Oracle AI Lab Will Drive Data Transformation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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June 12, 2026 13:18 IST

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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has unveiled India's pioneering Oracle AI Data Platform Lab and Centre of Excellence in Kolkata, set to empower enterprises with accelerated artificial intelligence adoption and robust data-driven transformation solutions.

Key Points

  • TCS has launched India's first Oracle AI Data Platform Lab and Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Kolkata.
  • The facility, a collaboration with Oracle, aims to accelerate enterprise adoption of AI and data-driven transformation.
  • It will address challenges such as fragmented data systems, slow analytics, and limited AI scalability.
  • The lab leverages Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Autonomous AI Database, and OCI Enterprise AI.
  • TCS plans to establish similar Oracle AI Data Platform Labs in four more Indian cities over the next three years.

Tata Consultancy Services on Friday launched India's first Oracle AI Data Platform Lab and Centre of Excellence (CoE) here to help enterprises accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence and data-driven transformation. The facility at Delta Park Lords in Kolkata has been set up in collaboration with Oracle and will support customers in addressing challenges such as fragmented data systems, slow analytics cycles, limited AI scalability and operational inefficiencies, the IT major said.

Driving AI-Powered Data Transformation

TCS said the lab will leverage Oracle AI Data Platform, which combines Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Autonomous AI Database and OCI Enterprise AI, to help organisations make enterprise data AI-ready and deploy AI-powered applications and automation at scale.

 

The IT services major also plans to establish similar Oracle AI Data Platform Labs and Centres of Excellence in four more Indian cities over the next three years, a statement said.

"The facility is designed to accelerate the journey from ideation to experimentation to full-scale deployment," said Sudipto Ray, Vice President and Global Head, Oracle Practice, TCS.

Oracle India Head of Alliances and Channels Technology Arvind Mehra said the initiative would help customers convert data into business outcomes through AI-driven insights and intelligent automation.

The move strengthens TCS's investments in AI engineering, intelligent data platforms and advanced analytics. The company said it has a centralised team of 26,000 Oracle-skilled professionals across India to support clients' AI initiatives.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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