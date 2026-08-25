TCS inks 1.25 billion Porsche deal, acquires German auto giant's IT unit MHP

Tata Consultancy Services has inked a monumental €1.25 billion strategic deal with German luxury automaker Porsche AG, which includes the acquisition of Porsche's IT subsidiary MHP, significantly bolstering TCS's consulting footprint and AI capabilities across Europe.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points TCS has secured a five-year strategic deal with Porsche AG valued at €1.25 billion (Rs 14,000 crore), marking one of the largest agreements by an Indian IT major recently.

As part of the deal, TCS will acquire Porsche's IT subsidiary MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH for €320 million (Rs 3,574 crore), integrating over 4,500 MHP employees and 300+ clients.

The acquisition will significantly expand TCS's consulting presence in Germany and Europe, providing access to MHP's specialised talent and customer base in automotive and industrial sectors.

TCS will establish a dedicated AI mobility Centre of Excellence for Porsche, collaborating on industrialising AI across Porsche’s operations and developing next-generation automotive technologies.

This transaction is TCS's third acquisition in less than a year and its first carveout deal since 2008, highlighting its strategic focus on high-value consulting and European market growth.

In one of the biggest agreements by an Indian IT major in recent years, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced a five-year strategic deal with German automaker Porsche AG worth €1.25 billion (nearly Rs 14,000 crore).

As part of the agreement, TCS will acquire MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH, Porsche's wholly owned subsidiary, for €320 million (around Rs 3,574 crore).

Strategic Expansion in Europe

The deal is strategically significant for TCS as Porsche is a new client, while the acquisition will expand India's largest IT services company's consulting footprint in Germany and the broader European market, giving it access to MHP's customer base and specialised talent.

The acquisition, which is expected to close within three to four months, will bring more than 4,500 MHP employees into TCS and add access to more than 300 clients.

As part of the agreement, TCS will also set up a dedicated artificial-intelligence mobility centre of excellence (CoE) for Porsche.

The two companies will collaborate to industrialise AI across Porsche's engineering, manufacturing, operations, customer experience and enterprise transformation initiatives, while developing software-defined mobility platforms and other next-generation automotive technologies.

TCS's Acquisition Strategy

The transaction marks TCS's third acquisition in less than a year and its first carveout deal since 2008. In 2025, TCS acquired US-based Coastal Cloud for $700 million and ListEngage for $72.8 million. In 2008, it acquired Citigroup Global Services from Citigroup Inc for $505 million and also signed a $2.2 billion outsourcing agreement with the bank for more than 9.5 years.

MHP has a strong presence in automotive and industrial consulting in Europe, with expertise in business consulting, digital transformation, AI, SAP transformation, manufacturing digitisation, connected mobility and software-defined vehicles.

The company reported revenue of €742 million in 2025.

Most of its 4,500 employees are based in Germany and Romania, with a smaller presence in India.

Leadership Perspectives and Market Impact

K Krithivasan, CEO and MD of TCS, said the partnership would help Porsche industrialise AI at scale and accelerate innovation across its value chain "to deliver intelligent, software-defined mobility experiences of the future."

Michael Leiters, CEO of Porsche AG, said transferring MHP to TCS would allow Porsche to focus more closely on its core business.

"By combining Porsche's automotive expertise with TCS' digital technology and AI capabilities, we will further strengthen our innovative power, increase efficiency, and boost our competitiveness in an increasingly data and software-driven world of mobility," Leiters said.

MHP's revenue has declined in recent years amid pressure on the automotive industry and intensifying competition.

Analysts, however, said the acquisition could strengthen TCS's position by giving it access to higher-value consulting work and specialised talent.

"The immediate impact is on the top line for TCS. But you have to see what MHP brings on board -- it gives TCS access to upstream, or consulting, work and talent," said Pareekh Jain, co-founder and CEO of Pareekh Jain Consulting and EIIRTrend.

IT services companies have traditionally had greater access to downstream technology work, Jain said, but AI is pushing them to move upstream into consulting, where strategic decision-making takes place.

The acquisition will deepen TCS's exposure to both the automotive industry and Europe.

Manufacturing, which includes automotive, accounted for 8.7 per cent of TCS's revenue in the first quarter of FY27, compared with 8.8 per cent in FY26, although growth in the segment has remained subdued.

The deal also highlights the growing importance of Europe for Indian IT companies as technology spending in the US remains slower to recover.

In June, Persistent Systems announced the acquisition of German digital-engineering firm Nagarro for $1.45 billion. In 2024, Infosys acquired German technology company in-tech for €450 million ($525 million).