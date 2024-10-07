News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Tax dept invites public suggestions for I-T Act review

Tax dept invites public suggestions for I-T Act review

Source: PTI
October 07, 2024 19:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Income Tax department on Monday invited public inputs for review of the six-decade old I-T Act with regard to simplification of language, litigation reduction, compliance reduction, and obsolete provisions.

Tax

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Pursuant to the Budget announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had set up an internal committee to oversee the review and make the Act concise, clear, and easy to understand, which will reduce disputes, litigation, and provide greater tax certainty to taxpayers.

 

"The committee invites public inputs and suggestions in four categories: simplification of language, litigation reduction, compliance reduction, and redundant/obsolete provisions," the CBDT said.

A webpage on the e-filing portal -- https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/ita-comprehensive-review -- has been launched and the public can access the page by entering their mobile number and validating it via OTP.

Suggestions should specify the relevant provision of the Income-tax Act, 1961 or Income-tax Rules, 1962 (mentioning the specific section, sub-section, clause, rule, sub-rule, or form number), as the case may be, to which the suggestion relates under the aforementioned four categories.

The finance minister in the 2024-25 Budget presented in July had proposed that the I-T law review will be completed in six months.

Considering that the six-month timeline ends in January 2025, it is widely expected that the amended I-T Act could be brought in the Budget session of Parliament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Air India Plans For Its Crews
What Air India Plans For Its Crews
Is Wartime A Good Time to Invest?
Is Wartime A Good Time to Invest?
Why 30-Day Samsung Strike Continues
Why 30-Day Samsung Strike Continues
Plea filed in SC seeking statehood for J-K in 2 months
Plea filed in SC seeking statehood for J-K in 2 months
L&T eyes up to Rs 40K cr in pre-sales from realty biz
L&T eyes up to Rs 40K cr in pre-sales from realty biz
Indian pacer penalized for fiery gesture vs Pakistan
Indian pacer penalized for fiery gesture vs Pakistan
Alt-News' Zubair booked for post on Narsinghanand
Alt-News' Zubair booked for post on Narsinghanand

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Iran Missile Strike Forces Flight Reroutes

Iran Missile Strike Forces Flight Reroutes

'Markets Not In Panic Yet, But...'

'Markets Not In Panic Yet, But...'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances