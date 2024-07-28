News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Tax clearance certificate is not for all: Govt clarifies

Tax clearance certificate is not for all: Govt clarifies

Source: PTI
July 28, 2024 21:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After social media outrage over a Budget proposal making it mandatory to get tax clearance certificates for going abroad, the government on Sunday clarified that the proposed amendment is not for all, and only those accused of financial irregularities or having substantial tax arrears need such clearance.

Tax

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The finance ministry, in the Finance Bill, 2024, has proposed to add the reference of the Black Money Act, 2015, to the list of Acts, under which any person should clear his liabilities to obtain the tax clearance certificate.

 

"The proposed amendment does not require all the residents to obtain the tax clearance certificate," the ministry said in a statement.

As per section 230 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, every person is not required to obtain a tax clearance certificate.

Only in the case of certain persons, in respect of whom circumstances exist, which make it necessary to obtain a tax clearance certificate will be required to obtain such a certificate.

The ministry said that the Income Tax department through a 2004 notification has specified that the tax clearance certificate may be required to be obtained by persons domiciled in India only in certain circumstances.

These include - where the person is involved in serious financial irregularities and his presence is necessary in the investigation of cases under the Income-tax Act or the Wealth-tax Act and it is likely that a tax demand will be raised against him, or where the person has direct tax arrears exceeding Rs 10 lakh outstanding against him, which have not been stayed by any authority.

The I-T department said that a person can be asked to obtain a tax clearance certificate only after recording the reasons for the same and after taking approval from the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax or Chief Commissioner of Income-tax.

Such a certificate is required to be issued by the income-tax authority, stating that such person has no liabilities under the Income-tax Act, or the Wealth-tax Act, 1957, or the Gift-tax Act, 1958, or the Expenditure-tax Act, 1987, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Govt Changed These Taxes
Why Govt Changed These Taxes
'Jobs Have To Be Created Everywhere'
'Jobs Have To Be Created Everywhere'
How The Budget Impacts Property Sales
How The Budget Impacts Property Sales
Coaching centre flood victims were JNU, DU students
Coaching centre flood victims were JNU, DU students
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Debutant Prannoy off to good start in Paris Olympics
Debutant Prannoy off to good start in Paris Olympics
Delhi coaching centre deaths: What the FIR says
Delhi coaching centre deaths: What the FIR says

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Middle Class Won't Be Affected By Indexation'

'Middle Class Won't Be Affected By Indexation'

Budget Encourages Gold Rush

Budget Encourages Gold Rush

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances