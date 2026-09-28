Tata's Unlisted Companies Burn Rs 31,823 Crore

Seven of them posted losses, led by Air India, with their combined net loss widening to Rs 31,823 crore in FY26 from Rs 17,553 crore a year earlier and Rs 1,555 crore in FY20.

IMAGE: Bombay House in Mumbai, the headquarters of the Tata Group. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The possible listing of Tata Sons is set to bring greater public scrutiny to the group's loss-making businesses, as well as its expanding equity exposure to newer ventures and industries.

Tata Sons, the holding company of India's largest conglomerate, reported 16 major operating unlisted subsidiaries in its FY26 annual report.

Seven of them posted losses, led by Air India, with their combined net loss widening to Rs 31,823 crore in FY26 from Rs 17,553 crore a year earlier and Rs 1,555 crore in FY20.

Key Points Seven major unlisted Tata Sons subsidiaries posted a combined loss of Rs 31,823 crore in FY26, led by Air India.

Air India's net loss doubled to Rs 22,238 crore, while Tata Digital and Tata Electronics also reported wider losses.

Revenue at Tata Sons' unlisted subsidiaries grew 29.1% to Rs 3.56 trillion despite rising losses.

Profits from listed companies like TCS and Tata Capital helped keep Tata Sons profitable at the consolidated level.

Air India Drives Losses

The losses grew even as revenues at these seven companies rose 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.61 trillion, from Rs 2 trillion in FY25 and Rs 18,270 crore in FY20.

The comparison with FY20, however, is distorted by the subsequent addition of Air India, Tata Electronics and Agratas to the Tata group.

Tata Digital, meanwhile, was only established that year and had revenue of Rs 7 crore.

With losses at the unlisted subsidiaries exceeding the profits generated by their peers, Tata Sons' 16 major unlisted subsidiaries recorded a combined net loss of Rs 27,854 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 15,311 crore in FY25 and Rs 1,713 crore in FY20.

Air India accounted for the bulk of the losses.

The aviation company's net loss more than doubled to Rs 22,238 crore in FY26 from Rs 10,859 crore a year earlier, while revenue fell 9 per cent to Rs 71,870 crore from Rs 78,636 crore.

Digital Business Losses Widen

Tata Digital, the group's e-commerce business, reported a wider net loss of Rs 4,974 crore, compared with Rs 4,610 crore in FY25, despite revenue rising to Rs 35,990 crore from Rs 32,188 crore.

Tata Electronics, Apple Inc's contract manufacturing partner, reported a net loss of Rs 1,611 crore, compared with Rs 70 crore a year earlier.

Revenue almost doubled, rising 97 per cent to Rs 1.31 trillion.

The other loss-making subsidiaries were Tata Sons' battery business Agratas, which reported a loss of Rs 1,101 crore; engineering, procurement and construction company Tata Projects, Rs 891 crore; satellite television services provider Tata Play, Rs 552 crore; and real estate arm Tata Realty and Infrastructure, Rs 456 crore.

There were also improvements among some of the group's unlisted businesses.

Tata International, trading and distribution company, reported a net profit of Rs 73 crore in FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 477 crore a year earlier.

Tata Teleservices (Enterprise Business) remained profitable for a second consecutive year.

At the other end of the spectrum, Tata AutoComp Systems, auto-component manufacturer, and Tata AIG General Insurance were among the most profitable unlisted subsidiaries.

They reported net earnings of Rs 1,091 crore and Rs 1,008 crore respectively, on revenue of Rs 22,266 crore and Rs 15,014 crore.

Listed Firms Cushion Earnings

Overall revenue from Tata Sons' unlisted subsidiaries rose 29.1 per cent to about Rs 3.56 trillion in FY26 from Rs 2.76 trillion in FY25.

Tata Electronics, Tata AutoComp Systems and Tata AIG General Insurance were among the main contributors to growth, while Air India, Tata Play, Tata Realty and Infrastructure and Tata Projects recorded revenue declines.

Including listed subsidiaries such as Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Capital, the combined revenue of Tata Sons' subsidiaries rose about 15 per cent to Rs 6.89 trillion in FY26 from Rs 5.99 trillion a year earlier.

Tata Sons itself remained profitable at the consolidated level because earnings from listed subsidiaries, along with dividend and brand-fee income from associates including Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Titan, more than offset losses from its unlisted businesses.

Its five listed subsidiaries generated a combined net profit of Rs 55,061 crore in FY26, little changed from Rs 55,521 crore in FY25, while their combined revenue rose 2.9 per cent to Rs 3.33 trillion.

Tata Sons also reported Rs 4,627 crore in profit before interest and tax from investments in associates, including dividend income and fees for use of the Tata brand name.

Consolidated Profit Falls

But the rising losses at unlisted businesses weighed on Tata Sons' consolidated earnings.

Consolidated net profit fell 38 per cent to a three-year low of Rs 17,923.4 crore in FY26, from Rs 28,898.5 crore in FY25.

On a standalone basis, however, Tata Sons' net profit rose 21.8 per cent to Rs 31,961 crore, helped by gains from the sale of its stake in Tata Capital during the latter's initial public offering and higher brand-fee income from group companies.

Across the wider Tata group, aggregate revenue from companies including associates -- in which Tata Sons owns less than 50 per cent -- increased 14.8 per cent to Rs 16.8 trillion in FY26 from Rs 14.64 trillion in FY25.

Aggregate net profit rose 59 per cent to Rs 1.37 trillion from Rs 86,127 crore.

These figures exclude Tata Sons' standalone results.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff