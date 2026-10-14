Noel, Neville Tata File Caveats Amidst Tata Trusts Governance Dispute

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, and his son Neville Tata have taken legal action by filing caveats in Mumbai courts, seeking to ensure their right to be heard amidst ongoing allegations of governance lapses and irregularities within some Tata Trusts.

IMAGE: Noel Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Noel Tata and his son Neville Tata have filed caveats in the Bombay High Court and Mumbai City Civil Court.

The caveats ensure Noel and Neville Tata are heard before any court orders are passed regarding complaints against them.

Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh had previously filed complaints with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, alleging governance lapses at some Tata Trusts.

The dispute involves the Noel Tata-led Tata Trusts, which owns 66 per cent of Tata Sons, and the management of the group holding company.

Concerns include the potential public listing of Tata Sons, driven by RBI directives.

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and his son Neville have filed caveats in city courts in the row surrounding Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, sources said on Wednesday.

The caveats filed in the Bombay High Court and also in the Mumbai City Civil Court will ensure that they are heard before the passing of any orders.

Legal Action by Tata Family Members

Both the father and son moved the courts with their caveats on October 7, as per official records.

Srinivasan and Singh had filed complaints against Noel and Neville Tata with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, alleging governance lapses and irregularities at some of the Tata Trusts.

Noel and Neville had earlier filed similar caveats at the charity commissioner's office, according to reports.

Details of the Caveats

The caveat in the Bombay high court has Noel as the caveator, while Srinivasan has been named as the caveatee.

Singh has been included as an extra party caveatee along with lawyer Darius Khambata and Tata group veteran Bhaskar Bhat.

Noel Tata features as the caveator in the move to Mumbai City Civil Court; son Neville is caveator-1, and Srinivasan is caveatee, as per the records.

The City Civil Court caveat named Singh, Khambata and Bhat as extra party caveatees, the reports said.

Reports suggest that the inclusion of Khambata and Bhat, who have sided with Tata Trusts in the battle against Tata Sons, as caveatees in both the filings is only procedural, as Noel and Neville are family members.

Ongoing Disputes within Tata Group

The house of Tatas has been facing disputes with the Noel Tata-led Tata Trusts, which owns 66 per cent in Tata Sons, pitted against the management of the group holding company. Noel's side has concerns over the listing of Tata Sons, while the holding company's management has decided to follow up on RBI's diktats, making a public listing necessary.

In the run-up to the September 17 voting at the Tata Sons board meeting, where the sides in the battle became clear, with Srinivasan siding with the majority Tata Sons board despite being a Tata Trusts nominee director, other, smaller battles have been playing out at various fora, with specific allegations.