Tata Trusts Rift: Srinivasan, Singh Hit Back At Khambata

'In our view, an institution's character is preserved by the quality of its governance and accountability, not by its listing status.'

IMAGE: Bombay House in Mumbai, the headquarters of the Tata Group. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

In response to a recent letter of senior advocate Darius Khambata, who called September 17 -- when the divide in the group played out at the Tata Sons board meeting -- a 'day of infamy' for the Tata group, industrialist Venu Srinivasan and former bureaucrat Vijay Singh, both vice-chairmen at Tata Trusts, have said in a joint letter that a regulator's verdict is not a failure of advocacy.

Khambata, who stepped down as a trustee at Tata Trusts, had criticised Tata Sons' engagement with the Reserve Bank of India on the issue of stock exchange listing of the holding company as neither meaningful, nor successful.

Key Points Tata Trusts Vice-Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have responded to former trustee Darius Khambata's criticism of Tata Sons' handling of the RBI listing issue.

They said regulatory decisions should not be viewed as a failure of advocacy.

The RBI rejected Tata Sons' deregistration application in September 2026, implying that the company would have to list.

Srinivasan and Singh argued that listing would not threaten Tata Trusts' control or philanthropic activities.

Tata Sons Listing Row Intensifies

'The record does not support that description,' the letter by Srinivasan and Singh to Tata Trusts said.

The engagement with the RBI began in 2023, resulting in paying off the debt and the deregistration application in March 2024 and continued thereafter, their letter pointed out.

'The trustees were kept informed throughout, and neither you, nor any other trustee described the effort as inadequate at the time.'

They added that if Khambata referred to meaningful engagement as advocacy that secures preferential treatment or circumvents the applicable rules, 'then that would not be consistent with the Tata model you seek to uphold'.

The RBI is the body the law has entrusted with the stability of India's financial system, and it has spoken, the joint letter stated.

Srinivasan is a nominee director on the Tata Sons board along with Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata. Singh was a nominee director on the Tata Sons board till September 2025.

Both Srinivasan and Singh have supported the idea of listing Tata Sons, while Tata Trusts came out with a resolution in July 2025 to keep the company private.

Why Tata Sons Wants To Stay Private

The RBI had in September 2022 categorised Tata Sons as an upper layer non-banking financial company (NBFC), mandating its listing within three years.

In March 2024, the company applied to the RBI for deregistration as a core investment company (CIC), after clearing all its debts, in a move to stay private.

However, in September 2026, the central bank rejected the Tata Sons' deregistration application, implying mandatory listing of the company.

Noel Tata, while opposing the proposed listing, suggested restructuring of the holding company.

Listing Is No Threat To Tata Model

On listing being an existential threat to Tata Trusts and to the Tata model, as Khambata had mentioned in his November 2 letter, the latest communication from Srinivasan and Singh, seen by Business Standard, said: 'We have seen no evidence for that proposition.

'Novo Nordisk, Hershey, Lundbeck and Demant are each controlled or anchored by a foundation or trust, and each is listed.

'Closer to home, Tata Consultancy Services is listed and controlled by Tata Sons, and its standing as a Tata institution has never been questioned.

'In our view, an institution's character is preserved by the quality of its governance and accountability, not by its listing status.'

Citing examples of many Tata companies and their significant investments, they argued that 'disclosure and accountability bring discipline to how capital is allocated; they do not limit vision'.

On Khambata's point that listing would decouple Tata Sons from Tata Trusts and adversely impact the model on which the group rests, the letter said: 'We do not agree. The Trusts would remain shareholders of Tata Sons before and after listing, and their shareholding, dividends and the philanthropy of those dividend funds would be unaffected.'

Tata Trusts Trustees Defend Their Stand

Referring to the judgment in the Cyrus Mistry-Tata case that Khambata quoted from, the Srinivasan-Singh letter said: 'It did not extinguish a director's fiduciary duty to the company under law, nor did it convert a Trust nominee into a delegate bound to vote the Trusts' line, irrespective of the interests of the company.'

Responding to Khambata's statement that on September 11, 2025, four trustees (including Khambata) voted not to renew the tenure of Vijay Singh as a trust nominee director of Tata Sons to secure stronger opposition to listing and that the move 'saved the Trusts' veto', the joint letter said: 'On your own account, a board seat was, therefore, determined by the need to secure a voting outcome and preserve the Trusts' veto, rather than by the nominee's merit.'

The letter added: 'That is difficult to reconcile with the principles set out elsewhere in your letter.'

On Srinivasan and Singh favouring listing after the regulator's stand had become clear, the letter said: 'You described it as a volte-face and a betrayal.

'What you describe as betrayal is, in substance, a difference of view.'

September 17 Tata Sons Board Meeting

Finally, on the Tata Sons board meeting on September 17 being termed a day of infamy that sullied the group's stature, the two trustees urged Khambata to recall the events that preceded it.

'You say that September 17, 2026, will live in infamy.

'In our view, the account must begin earlier,' the letter said, giving a sequence of events after Ratan Tata's death in October 2024.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff