Tata Trusts Readies For Court Fight

'It is unfortunate that the Chairman of Tata Sons, a Company renowned for setting high standards of corporate governance, is contending reappointment on such an untenable interpretation of the Articles'.

IMAGE: Noel Tata, chairman, Tata Trusts. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tata Trusts

Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder with a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, is preparing for a court battle, if required, to challenge the resolution on N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as executive chairman of the Tata group holding company for another five years once his current term ends in February 2027.

Sources said Tata Trusts is weighing multiple legal options.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, in a social media post on Sunday, said he had entered the fray on the Tata dispute, indicating that a legal process may be fast-tracked.

Key Points Tata Trusts says Chandrasekaran's reappointment resolution is legally invalid.

The Trusts argue both nominee directors had to support the resolution under the Articles of Association.

It cited the Supreme Court's Cyrus Mistry case to defend nominee voting rights.

The Trusts also rejected the claim that a chairman's casting vote could override the Articles of Association.

Tata Trusts Weighs Legal Options

While exploring legal options, Tata Trusts continues to argue its case out of court.

In a statement on Sunday, it reiterated that the resolution on Chandrasekaran's reappointment lacked validity.

The Trusts said that the Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons do not leave any decision of the board to a mere head count of directors.

"They provide that no decision can be taken unless it has the affirmative support of at least a majority of the directors nominated by Tata Trusts."

Calling it 'void ab initio' in the eye of the law, Trusts gave its explanation on the matter.

Noel Tata Challenges Resolution

AoA are not a convenience to be relied upon when they help and ignored when they don't, the Trusts said, citing the Ratan Tata-Cyrus Mistry case in the Supreme Court.

'Tata Sons is not at liberty to take this position, because it has already taken the opposite one and won in the Supreme Court.

'In the proceedings arising out of the removal of Cyrus Mistry, the affirmative voting rights of the Trusts' nominee directors under Articles 104B and 121 were squarely in issue.'

Singhvi, who's going to fight it out for Noel Tata, said the fundamental rights of shareholder-owners cannot be nullified in the manner in which they have been.

'To stultify shareholder ownership rights would spell doomsday for corporate governance across hundreds of Indian companies.

'To stymie democratic intra-Trust decision-making by Tata Trusts by putting a sudden and completely unwarranted fetter on even their convening for a meeting is another matter of patent legality,' he said.

The senior lawyer, who worked closely with Ratan Tata earlier in the Cyrus Mistry case, said: 'Rupturing the over 100 years of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons' established hyphenated relationship and divorcing one from the other seems unthinkable.'

'Ignoring the unvarying precondition of Trusts' unanimity in voting and the clear veto in provisions applied without cavil for decades appears patently unjustified.'

AoA Veto Rights Dispute

On September 17, the Tata Sons board cleared a resolution backing a third term for Chandrasekaran with a 4:1 verdict in his favour.

The sole dissenting vote came from Noel Tata, Tata Trusts chairman and one of the nominee directors on the Tata Sons board.

During the meeting, and subsequently, Noel Tata has raised issues regarding violation of rules related to the Tata Sons AoA on veto rights of nominee directors and casting vote on the matter.

Chandrasekaran Third Term Row

Chandrasekaran had last month written to the board of directors that he would not offer himself for a third term as chairman of Tata Sons while stating that the leadership discussion had been put on hold after Noel Tata red-flagged the performance of certain group entities such as Air India and Tata Digital.

However, at the Tata Sons board meeting on Friday, a resolution was moved to give Chandrasekaran a third term and he acceded to the request of the board members, barring Noel Tata.

'Condition failed, so did the resolution'

At the board meeting, since one of the two nominee directors voted against the resolution on Chandrasekaran, 'the affirmative support of Tata Trusts nominee directors as mandated by the AoA was not given', the Tata Trusts statement said on Sunday.

'The condition failed, and so did the resolution.

'The chairman's casting vote is available only where there is equality of votes at the overall board level.

'It does not apply amongst Tata Trusts' nominee directors.'

Whether the result of the vote was 4:1, or any other figure, is irrelevant, the largest shareholder in Tata Sons argued.

"A condition is either met, or it is not.

'In this case the condition was not met.'

Harish Salve, who is advising Tata Sons, in a recent media interview said that without a casting vote of the chairman of the meeting, in a scenario like this, there would be a deadlock and paralysis of the company.

The Tata Trusts statement on Sunday, without mentioning Salve, said: 'It is now being suggested that a refusal of support amounts to a deadlock which would paralyse the company and that the chairman of the meeting was therefore entitled to resolve the position by a casting vote'.

Tata Trusts said that there was no paralysis and there was no deadlock.

'The board put a question, and the AoA answered it in the negative.

'The exercise of a protective right conferred by a company's own constitution is not a deadlock; it is that constitution working as it was written to work.'

Cyrus Mistry Case Returns

Elaborating on the Cyrus Mistry case, the Tata Trusts statement said the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) held the affirmative voting rights of the nominee directors under Articles 104B and 121 to be oppressive, and the complainants asked that they be deleted or confined.

'Tata Sons resisted that attempt.

'It defended these rights as a legitimate protection agreed between the shareholders...'

The statement noted: 'It is unfortunate that the Chairman of Tata Sons, a Company renowned for setting high standards of corporate governance, is contending reappointment on such an untenable interpretation of the Articles'.

Tata Trusts Calls Chandra Resolution Invalid IMAGE: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo Sohini Das The resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran chairman of Tata Sons for a third term was not validly passed at the September 17 board meeting, said Tata Trusts on Sunday, arguing that the affirmative support required from its nominee directors under the company's Articles of Association (AoA) was not secured. Tata Trusts also invoked the Supreme Court proceedings arising from the removal of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairman in 2016, arguing that Tata Sons had itself defended the affirmative voting rights of the Trusts' nominee directors in that case and could not now disown the protections it had successfully fought to preserve. The reference is significant to Tata Trusts' case against Chandrasekaran's reappointment because the rights it is asserting now -- under Articles 104B and 121 of Tata Sons' AoA -- were among those challenged during the Mistry litigation. Tata Sons had defended these provisions as legitimate protections available to Tata Trusts as majority shareholder, according to Sunday's statement. The Supreme Court subsequently set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's finding that the Articles were oppressive. Resolution Declared Void Ab Initio The statement marks a further escalation in the disagreement over Chandrasekaran's third term, days after the Tata Sons board voted 4:1 in favour of his reappointment for another five years. Tata Trusts holds around 66 per cent in Tata Sons. 'The resolution to reappoint Mr N. Chandrasekaran as the Chairman of Tata Sons, considered at the Board meeting on September 17, 2026, was not validly passed and has no legal effect," Tata Trusts said, describing it as 'void ab initio'. Tata Trusts' contention rests on the provisions in Tata Sons' AoA requiring decisions to have the affirmative support of at least a majority of the directors nominated by Tata Trusts, in addition to the vote at board level. AoA Nominee Rights Dispute There are currently two Tata Trusts nominee directors on the Tata Sons board -- Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and TVS Motor Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan. At the September 17 meeting, Tata voted against Chandrasekaran's reappointment while Srinivasan supported it. According to Tata Trusts' statement, a majority among two nominee directors means both must support the resolution. The 1:1 split, therefore, meant the required affirmative support was not secured, it argued. Tata Trusts said the overall voting numbers did not alter its interpretation of the AoA. 'Whether the result of the vote was 4:1, or any other figure, is irrelevant. 'A condition is either met, or it is not. 'In this case the condition was not met,' the statement said. It also rejected the argument that the disagreement constituted a deadlock, which could be resolved through a casting vote by the chairman of the meeting. According to Tata Trusts, a chairman's casting vote is available only when there is an equality of votes at board level and does not apply to the separate requirement for affirmative support from Tata Trusts' nominee directors. 'There was no paralysis and there was no deadlock. 'The Board put a question, and the AoA answered it in the negative,' the Trusts said. It argued that exercising a protective right provided under a company's constitution could not itself be treated as a deadlock. Mistry case and nominee rights Tata Trusts' reference to the Mistry litigation goes back to the dispute following his removal as chairman of Tata Sons. According to Sunday's statement, the affirmative voting rights of Tata Trusts' nominee directors under Articles 104B and 121 were directly at issue in those proceedings. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal held the provisions to be oppressive, and the complainants sought their deletion or restriction. Tata Sons resisted that attempt, defending the provisions as legitimate protections agreed upon by shareholders and arguing that the rights represented Tata Trusts' entitlement as majority shareholder, the statement said. The Supreme Court subsequently upheld Tata Sons' case and set aside the finding that the Articles were oppressive. 'The Company cannot now disown the protection it went to the Supreme Court to preserve,' Tata Trusts said. 'The Articles of Association are not a convenience to be relied upon when they help and ignored when they don't. 'Tata Sons is not at liberty to take this position, because it has already taken the opposite one and won in the Supreme Court,' Sunday's statement said. Tata Trusts' statement comes after months of uncertainty over Chandrasekaran's tenure. His second five-year term runs until February next year. He had informed the Tata Sons board in August that he would not offer himself for a third term after the issue had remained unresolved for around six months. Listing Governance Debate Pushes back on governance case for listing Tata Trusts also used Sunday's statement to reject the argument that listing Tata Sons would improve corporate governance, saying the company had voluntarily adopted several standards applicable to public companies and long before any of the present questions arose. These include appointing independent directors; constituting an audit committee and a nomination and remuneration committee; provisions governing related-party transactions and retirement of directors by rotation; and a code of conduct for preventing insider trading, it said. The listing issue has assumed urgency after the Reserve Bank of India rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its registration as a core investment company. Tata Trusts on Sunday argued that a company that had voluntarily adopted public-company governance standards did not need listing to provide such discipline. It framed the larger issue as one concerning the role of Tata Trusts within the Tata structure. 'The question is not which framework governs Tata Sons better or who governs Tata Sons better,' the statement said, adding that the issue was who would remain "in the room" to speak for the millions of underserved and excluded Indians who had been central to the work of Tata Trusts for more than 130 years.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff