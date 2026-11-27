Tata Trusts vice chairman Vijay Singh has escalated the internal dispute by approaching the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, challenging the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust's move against N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman and raising concerns about fiduciary responsibilities and regulatory compliance.

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Key Points Tata Trusts Vice Chairman Vijay Singh has approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner regarding the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust's challenge to N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman.

Singh's move aims to ensure the Trust's proper administration, charitable use of resources, and trustees' fiduciary responsibilities.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and R D Tata Trust had moved the Bombay High Court to challenge Chandrasekaran's reappointment and prevent him from exercising a casting vote in an upcoming board meeting.

Singh opposed the High Court resolution, arguing it could obstruct Tata Sons' compliance with RBI's listing requirements.

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, and his son Neville, along with Bhaskar Bhat, backed the resolution to move the High Court, with Noel Tata opposing the listing of Tata Sons.

Hours after Noel Tata moved the Bombay high court against N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, Tata Trusts vice chairman Vijay Singh on Thursday approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

Singh, the former defence secretary and a long-time Tata group hand, approached the Charity Commissioner, Maharashtra (CCM) to ensure that the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, one of the two bodies that moved the High Court, is properly administered, its resources are used for charitable purposes, and the trustees discharge their fiduciary responsibilities.

High Court Challenge and Singh's Opposition

Earlier in the day, SDTT and RD Tata Trust moved the High Court against Tata Sons and its board of directors, challenging Chandrasekaran's reappointment and seeking to prevent the chairman of Tata Sons from exercising his casting vote during the November 30 board meeting in the event of a split in opinion among nominee directors.

The matter is slated to come up for hearing on Friday.

Stating that he opposed the resolution to move the high court, along with fellow trustee Venu Srinivasan, Singh said he is writing to the CCM with the intent of protecting the Trust, its charitable purposes and assets.

Concerns Over Regulatory Compliance and Fiduciary Duty

Emphasising that the SDTT's move has far-reaching consequences, Singh brought up the issue of Tata Sons' listing and the need to comply with the RBI mandate.

"I understand that the 30 November meeting is expected to consider consequential steps towards compliance with RBI's listing requirement, including the proposed timetable and related implementation decisions," Singh said in the letter, reviewed by PTI.

"If the interim prayer (in Bombay HC) is granted in its present breadth, or even leaves such resolutions under a cloud, it could obstruct or indefinitely delay the very Board action required to implement the regulator's directions," the letter added.

Singh contended that internal articles cannot be used as a "backdoor means" of defeating a regulatory direction.

On the issue of fiduciary responsibility, Singh said the step to move courts exposes the SDTT to substantial legal expenditure and may also place the value, liquidity and regulatory standing of its shareholding at risk if they result in a restraint that obstructs the company's listing compliance.

"A preference for keeping Tata Sons privately held, or a disagreement with the company's governance decisions, cannot by itself justify using charitable resources to frustrate an independent regulatory obligation," it added.

Call for Urgent Inquiry

Seeking an urgent inquiry by the CCM, including the quantum and source of funds for the litigation, Singh said SDTT be directed not to commit further Trust funds or resources to pursue the blanket interim restraint aimed at the November 30 Board meeting unless and until the proposed relief, the RBI position and the fiduciary basis for that expenditure have been independently and properly assessed.

It can be recalled that the resolution to move the high court was passed on Wednesday with the backing of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, his son Neville and Tata group veteran Bhaskar Bhat's votes.

Noel has opposed listing Tata Sons, the holding company of the conglomerate, and fears it will impact the 'Tata way' of working, as it may result in challenges around deploying funds for long gestation projects, and investor pressure would result in profits being prioritised.