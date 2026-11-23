Tata Steel is set to divest its tubes business and its entire equity stake in Tata Steel Colors Pvt Ltd to APL Apollo Tubes for a substantial combined deal value of approximately Rs 28,000 crore, a strategic move to unlock value and streamline its downstream operations.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Tata Steel is divesting its tubes business and its entire stake in Tata Steel Colors Pvt Ltd (TSCL) to APL Apollo Tubes.

The combined transaction value for both deals is approximately Rs 28,000 crore.

The tubes business transfer, valued at up to Rs 11,700 crore, includes manufacturing facilities in Jamshedpur, Hosur, Khopoli, and Sahibabad.

The sale of Tata Steel Colors Pvt Ltd (TSCL) involves a consideration of approximately Rs 16,300 crore.

Both transactions are subject to regulatory approvals and are proposed to be completed by March 31, 2028.

Tata Steel on Sunday announced two separate transactions with APL Apollo Tubes for the transfer of its tubes and colour-coated businesses, with the combined deal value pegged at $28,000 crore. The details of the arrangement may emerge on Monday.

In stock exchange filings, Tata Steel said the board approved transfer of its tubes business and entered into a business transfer agreement (BTA) with APL Apollo Tubes and approved the transfer of the business of manufacturing, processing, marketing, sale and distribution of steel tubes and pipes at and from the steel tubes manufacturing facilities at Jamshedpur, Hosur, Khopoli and Sahibabad.

Strategic Divestment Details

Tata Steel said that in each case, it included products manufactured directly by the company or contract manufacturing arrangements, and certain cold rolling and surface coated steel product facilities at Khopoli, with all related plants, facilities, operations and activities ancillary of the company to APL Apollo Tubes as a going concern on a slump sale basis for a lump sum consideration of up to Rs 11,700 crore.

APL Apollo Tubes" consolidated turnover as on March 31, 2026 was approximately Rs 23,079 crore. Promoter holding in APL Apollo is at 28.18 per cent. The listed company is a manufacturer of steel tubes and metal and color coated steel products. In a separate filing, APL Apollo also announced the transactions.

Unlocking Value and Rationalising Portfolio

Tata Steel said with the transfer of the company"s tubes business to the APL Apollo, its distribution network and product range are expected to support the growth of the tubes business.

This enables Tata Steel to unlock value from business and rationalise its downstream portfolio.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including approval from regulatory authorities, the filing said.

The sale of the tubes business is proposed to be completed on or before March 31, 2028, or such other date as may be mutually agreed between the parties.

Sale of Tata Steel Colors Pvt Ltd

Tata Steel also announced divestment of its entire equity stake in Tata Steel Colors Pvt Ltd (TSCL), to APL Apollo, for a consideration of Rs 16,300 crore.

The company directly holds 433 million equity shares representing 50 per cent stake in its wholly owned subsidiary TSCL (erstwhile Tata BlueScope Steel Pvt Ltd) (TSCL).

Tata Steel, indirectly via another wholly owned unit, Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd (TSDPL), holds the balance 433 million shares or the remaining 50 per cent stake in TSCL.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent.

The company said the board also considered and approved the Share Purchase Agreement to be entered into between the Tata Steel, TSCL, TSDPL and APL Apollo, pursuant to which each of the company and TSDPL will sell their entire shareholding in TSCL to APL Apollo for an aggregate consideration of Rs 16,300 crore.

The sale is proposed to be consummated on or before March 31, 2028, or such other date as may be mutually agreed between the parties, according to the filings.