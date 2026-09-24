Tata Sons May Split Rs 1.8 Trillion Assets

The portfolio could be split between listed and unlisted investments, or structured along sectoral lines.

IMAGE: Noel Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata has reportedly floated the possibility of splitting Tata Sons' investments and assets into two or more companies as the holding company explores ways to avoid a Reserve Bank of India mandate on the public listing of upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Tata Sons, the holding company of India's largest conglomerate, had total assets of about Rs 1.8 trillion at the end of March 2026.

The regulatory framework uses an asset threshold of Rs 1 trillion for determining whether an NBFC falls within the upper layer.

Key Points Tata Sons assets : Around Rs 1.8 trillion

: Around Rs 1.8 trillion RBI threshold : Rs 1 trillion for upper-layer NBFCs

: Rs 1 trillion for upper-layer NBFCs Proposal : Split investments into multiple companies

: Split investments into multiple companies Possible sectors: Finance, IT, EVs, manufacturing

Noel Tata's Restructuring Plan

One option under consideration, according to analysts, could therefore be to divide Tata Sons' investment portfolio among separate companies, bringing the assets of each resulting entity below the Rs 1 trillion threshold.

The portfolio could be split between listed and unlisted investments, or structured along sectoral lines.

RBI Upper-Layer NBFC Rule

Analysts said Tata Sons could, for instance, create separate holding companies for financial services; IT, technology and telecoms; electric vehicles and renewable energy; and manufacturing and engineering businesses.

Such a structure would potentially keep each entity below the asset threshold while preserving the group's underlying ownership structure.

Rs 1 Trillion Threshold

Indian conglomerates have previously used corporate splits and demergers to separate businesses into new companies.

Reliance Industries, the Bajaj group and the Aditya Birla group have all undertaken such restructurings.

Sector-Wise Holding Companies

The Tata group itself split Tata Motors last year into separate passenger-vehicle and commercial-vehicle businesses.

Tata Group Demerger Playbook

The reported proposal reflects one of several restructuring options that analysts believe could help Tata Sons remain below the RBI's upper-layer NBFC asset threshold while retaining the group's existing ownership framework.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff