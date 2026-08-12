One board member did not support my extension: N Chandrasekharan

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has publicly clarified his decision not to pursue an extension of his tenure beyond February 20, 2027, following a lack of unanimous board support for his reappointment despite recommendations from key trusts.

IMAGE: N Chandrasekharan. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points N Chandrasekaran's current tenure as Tata Sons chairman concludes on February 20, 2027.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously recommended a five-year extension for Chandrasekaran.

The extension proposal was not carried through at a Tata Sons Board meeting on February 24, 2026, due to a lack of unanimous support from one board member.

Chandrasekaran chose to defer the decision, and no resolution has been reached six months later.

Clarity on leadership beyond February 2027 is deemed crucial for Tata Sons' employees, investors, partners, and other stakeholders, especially with strategic projects underway.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan outlined the reasons behind his decision to step down and not seek an extension beyond February 20, 2027. This is the complete text of his statement.

Chairman's Statement on Tenure

'My current tenure as the chairman of Tata Sons comes to an end on Feb 20, 2027. 'Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended the extension of my next term for a period of five years, which was recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board.

'Subsequently, the resolution was tabled in the Tata Sons Board on Feb 24, 2026. 'However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the board members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision.

Reasons for Deferral and Future Leadership

'It has been six months since that board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date. 'Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. 'It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders.'