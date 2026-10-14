Tata's Chip Bet: A Long-Term Play for India's Growth, Says Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran asserts that the group's significant investment in semiconductors is a strategic, long-term commitment vital for India's future growth and domestic consumption, rather than a short-term financial gamble.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tata's semiconductor investment is a long-term strategic move, not focused on short-term returns, driven by the belief that chips are fundamentally required for India's domestic consumers and overall growth.

Chandrasekaran emphasised India's potential to become a significant player in global supply chains, leveraging its talent and domestic market, though partnerships are needed for technology acquisition.

Businesses must build resilience into their operations rather than solely optimising for efficiency in the current unpredictable global environment, which includes geopolitical tensions, AI disruption, and supply-chain issues.

Tata Electronics is establishing a fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat, in partnership with ASML Holding NV, and a semiconductor facility in Assam, expected to produce 48 million chips daily.

Chandrasekaran highlighted the unprecedented simultaneous disruptions globally, including geopolitical tensions, AI, and supply-chain issues, making the current environment unique.

For Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, the group's bet on semiconductors is not about getting the numbers right over the next two or three years, but about investing in a sector that will be critical to India's long-term growth.

He said the group's experience had shown that investments made with the country's needs in mind had consistently proved to be the right decisions.

"Whether we get semiconductor chips right or we get the numbers right in two-three years, that is not the point.

"Chips are going to be fundamentally required for domestic consumers," Chandrasekaran said.

He was speaking at a panel discussion titled The End of Predictability at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026.

He said this investment philosophy had encouraged the Tata group to venture into the semiconductor and electronics sectors.

India's Global Manufacturing Opportunity

Underlining India's opportunity in global manufacturing, he said the country had the talent and domestic market to become an important player in global supply chains.

"We have the talent, domestic market, we can play a part in every global supply chain.

"We need partnerships because we do not have all the technologies."

He also cautioned that while companies must be willing to take risks, they should keep an eye on their balance sheets.

"You have to be careful, and keep an eye on the balance sheet.

"One cannot be reckless. We need to see where the demand is," he said.

Tata Electronics is establishing a fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat, in partnership with Dutch company ASML Holding NV.

The company is also setting up a semiconductor facility in Assam, which is expected to produce 48 million chips a day.

Navigating Global Uncertainty

Asked how the current global uncertainty differed from past events, Chandrasekaran said this was the first time so many disruptions were occurring simultaneously.

These included geopolitical tensions, disruption from artificial intelligence, and commodity and supply-chain disruptions.

"At the same time the connected world is trying to decouple itself.

"And tackling all of these things now is unique," he added.

He identified technology as a major near-term disruptor, particularly when it fell into the hands of bad actors, and pointed to the labour restructuring that would eventually follow.

"The other thing that I worry about is the war situation.

"We are opening a war in every situation, and nothing is getting closed," he added.

Building Business Resilience

Chandrasekaran said businesses should build resilience into their operations rather than focus solely on efficiency in an unpredictable environment.

He argued that the two were not mutually exclusive.

"In a highly unpredictable, volatile environment, optimising for efficiency is definitely not the right thing," he said.

"I believe that if you design for resilience in an unpredictable environment, actually you are optimising for efficiency."

He cited shortages of magnets that could disrupt vehicle production and the cyberattack that affected Jaguar Land Rover, saying the company had lost almost six weeks of production due to the incident.

The group had also faced an air crash and supply-chain disruptions, he said, but still expected to deliver double-digit growth while maintaining margins.

He did not specify the period or provide financial projections to quantify the outlook.

Chandrasekaran said he had asked companies across the group to define resilience for their own businesses rather than adopt a single framework.