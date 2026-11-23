A critical Tata Sons board meeting has been postponed to November 30, following concerns raised by Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata regarding the notice period, with the agenda set to include the RBI-mandated listing of the holding company and potential alternatives.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Tata Sons postponed its board meeting from November 26 to November 30 due to concerns raised by Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata regarding insufficient notice period.

The upcoming meeting will primarily discuss the RBI's mandate for Tata Sons to list, or explore alternative compliance strategies.

Noel Tata, who chairs the largest shareholder, Tata Trusts, has expressed opposition to the listing, fearing it would alter the 'Tata way of working'.

Tata has proposed restructuring Tata Sons into an operative company to avoid the listing requirement and is also advocating for liquidity support for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's 18% stake.

The board will also review a presentation on the Tata Group's battery business, Agratas, and a recent letter from the SP Group.

Tata Sons on Monday postponed a crucial board meeting which was set to discuss the way ahead on the listing of the holding company of the country's largest conglomerate by four days to November 30.

The postponement has been necessitated after a letter from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata on Sunday raising concerns about the mandatory seven-day notice period for a board meeting not being followed, as the agenda was put up only four days in advance.

Agenda and Key Discussions

The agenda for the meeting has not been changed, and it is only the day which has been postponed to November 30 from November 26 earlier to give sufficient time for all the directors to prepare for the meeting, as per people in the know.

The crucial meeting on November 30 will discuss items including RBI-mandated listing of Tata Sons or ways ahead on complying with the central bank's requests, they said.

Divisions among the top echelons on the way ahead for the group had come into the open at the last board meet of Tata Sons on September 17, which decided to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as the chairman and also look ahead at the ways of complying with the RBI mandate.

Noel, who chairs the company's largest shareholder, Tata Trusts, was the lone director opposed to both the votes, and Trusts' other nominee director Venu Srinivasan also voted with the majority.

RBI Mandate and Noel Tata's Alternatives

The RBI had written to Tata Sons brass on November 16, specifying that the company will have to go ahead with the listing and offering guidance on the same.

Noel, who is opposed to the listing fearing it will change the Tata way of working, has suggested alternatives including a restructuring under which Tata Sons becomes an operative company and escapes the listing mandate.

As per news reports, Noel is likely to press for discussion on the alternative plan at the keenly awaited meet.

The Tata Trusts chairman is also pressing for ways to ensure that the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns 18 per cent of Tata Sons, gets liquidity support against its shareholding.

As per media reports, Tata Sons under Chandrasekaran has been preparing for an IPO.

If the board decides on the final go-ahead on the IPO, Tata Sons will have to file a draft red herring prospectus within a stipulated time and list subsequently.

The Tata Sons IPO would be one of the biggest ever, given that some reports are pegging the company's value at over Rs 15 lakh crore.

Other Items on the Agenda

Other items which are on the agenda of the November 30 board meeting will include a presentation on the Tata Group's battery business Agratas and also a recent letter from the SP Group, people in the know said.