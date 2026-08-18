Tata Sons AGM adjourned due to lack of quorum

The annual general meeting of Tata Sons, the holding company of the vast Tata conglomerate, was unexpectedly adjourned due to a lack of quorum, primarily stemming from the absence of key representatives from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points The Tata Sons annual general meeting (AGM) was adjourned due to a lack of quorum, specifically the absence of representatives from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT).

The SRTT is currently under restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra Charities Commissioner, which prohibits it from making major decisions or holding meetings.

Tata Trusts collectively hold nearly two-thirds of Tata Sons, making the presence of SDTT and SRTT crucial for quorum.

The AGM was considered significant as it followed Chairman N Chandrasekaran's decision not to seek reappointment after his term concludes next February.

A key annual general meeting of Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, had to be adjourned on Tuesday due to lack of quorum, sources said.

The meeting had to be adjourned because Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which jointly nominate a representative, could not be present, they said.

Impact of Trust Restrictions

Tata Trusts hold nearly two-thirds of Tata Sons, and the SDTT and the SRTT are two of the most important bodies within the string of non-profits that make up the wider Tata Trusts.

The SRTT is under restrictions due to orders issued by the Maharashtra Charities Commissioner, which has asked the body not to make any major decisions or hold meetings.

Significance of the Meeting

The AGM was considered key because it comes within a week of current Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran opting out of reappointment after his term ends next February.

Among the Tata Sons directors, Chandrasekaran and Anita George were present in Bombay House, the group headquarters in South Mumbai, while Tata Trusts' chairman Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan joined the meeting virtually, the sources said.