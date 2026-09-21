Tata Sierra #DARK Launched: Prices Start at ₹13.99 Lakh, Features & Variants Detailed

TATA.CARS, as Tata Motors is now called, has officially launched the Tata Sierra #DARK in India, starting at an attractive introductory price of ₹13.99 Lakh (ex-showroom).

The Sierra #DARK pairs a specially curated Friesian Black colour -- named after the Friesian horse from the Netherlands -- with a lounge-like Violet Eclipse interior and which gets Purple Chrome detailing.

If you are asking why Tata launched the #DARK series, the answer lies with the Sierra fans.

TATA.CARS spotted a trend of new Sierra owners wrapping their cars in black right after delivery.

To save everyone the extra trip and cost, Tata decided to give buyers exactly what they wanted -- a sleek, factory-finished, blacked-out Sierra right from day one.

Let’s dive in and see what makes this stealthy SUV so special!

IMAGE: The All New Tata Sierra #Dark Edition. All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

If you love making a dramatic entrance, the Sierra #DARK is your ultimate wingman.

Tata has given the classic Sierra silhouette a complete dark-mode makeover with 19-inch Jet Piano Black Alloy wheels that combine a diamond-cut finish with tinted black lacquer.

The Exterior: Bold... Black... Dark

From the SIERRA badging on the front grille to door and fender mascots, everything shines with subtle, dark chrome elegance and purple contrast accents.

The bumpers are now Satin Black with the front and rear skid plates getting the stealth treatment to complete the sleek look.

Don't miss the Piano Black and Dark Chrome Tata logos that adorn the front and rear.

The Cabin: Step Into the "Violet Eclipse" Lounge

Slide inside, and you’re wrapped in pure, dark luxury. Instead of plain black, Tata created a Violet Eclipse theme, pairing dark leatherette surfaces with subtle purple highlights to create a refined, lounge-like vibe.

The seats are plush Granite Black art leather complete with subtle purple stitching and a custom #DARK graphic on the front headrests.

Look carefully and you will spot Purple Satin Chrome and purple inserts lighting up the air-vent bezels, door handles, centre console, and steering wheel garnish.

Engine Options & Powertrains

You can choose between three engines and three transmission choices:

1.5L Revotron Petrol: Available with a 6-speed Manual (MT) or a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Automatic (DCA) .

Available with a or a . 1.5L Kryojet Diesel: Available with a 6-speed Manual (MT) or a 6-speed Automatic (AT) .

Available with a or a . 1.5L Hyperion TGDI Petrol: High-performance option paired with a 6-speed Automatic (AT).

Electrically adjustable driver seats with memory functionality, along with a welcome function (where the seat slides back when you open the door) and powered adjustments, are reserved exclusively for the top-of-the-line Accomplished+ variant.

The #DARK Lineup & Variant Pricing

Whether you want essential tech or full-blown futuristic luxury, the Sierra #DARK is available across the Sierra Legend Series (Pure L, Pure L (O), Pure+ L, Adventure+ L) as well as the top-tier Accomplished and Accomplished+ personas.

Here is the complete price list (in ₹ Lakh, ex-showroom):

Variant / Persona 1.5L Revotron MT (Petrol) 1.5L Kryojet MT (Diesel) 1.5L Revotron DCA (Petrol) 1.5L Kryojet AT (Diesel) 1.5L Hyperion AT (TGDI Petrol) Pure L #DARK (Connected Sophistication) Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 15.44 lakh Rs 15.29 lakh — — Pure L (O) #DARK (Adds Panoramic Sunroof & Auto Wipers) Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 16.04 lakh Rs 15.89 lakh Rs 17.34 lakh — Pure+ L #DARK (Adds Ventilated Seats & Powered Driver Seat) Rs 15.29 lakh Rs 16.74 lakh Rs 16.59 lakh Rs 18.04 lakh — Adventure+ L #DARK (Adds 360° HD Camera & Superglide Suspension) Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 19.79 lakh Rs 19.29 lakh Accomplished #DARK (Adds Level 2 ADAS & 12-Speaker JBL Audio) Rs 18.29 lakh Rs 19.29 lakh — Rs 20.29 lakh Rs 20.29 lakh Accomplished+ #DARK (Adds Horizon View Triple Screens & ADAS L2+) — Rs 20.59 Lakh — Rs 21.59 lakh Rs 21.29 lakh

Which variant of the #DARK edition would you choose? Take a look at this Short video and let us know in the comments section there.