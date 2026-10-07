Tata Power To Pilot Innovative Floating Solar Technology In India

Tata Power has joined forces with Norway's Ocean Sun to introduce cutting-edge membrane-based floating solar technology to India, initiating a pilot project to harness the nation's vast water-based renewable energy potential.

Key Points Tata Power partnered with Norway's Ocean Sun on Wednesday to bring innovative membrane-based floating solar technology to India.

A 300 kWp floating solar pilot project will be conducted at Tata Power's Mulshi reservoir in Maharashtra to evaluate the technology.

The pilot will assess performance, reliability, cost-effectiveness, and scalability of Ocean Sun's proprietary membrane-based system under Indian conditions.

India possesses over 102 GWp of floating solar potential, offering a substantial opportunity for this technology to complement existing solar installations.

Ocean Sun's technology uses a thin, hydro-elastic membrane, potentially simplifying installation and improving generation performance due to a cooling effect.

Tata Power on Wednesday said that the company has partnered with Norway's Ocean Sun to bring innovative membrane-based floating solar technology to India.

The collaboration agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 2nd India-EFTA Prosperity Summit, reinforcing the growing India-Norway and India-EFTA partnership in technology, innovation and clean energy, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies, has partnered with Norway-based renewable energy technology company Ocean Sun to bring its innovative membrane-based floating solar technology to India.

Pilot Project At Mulshi Reservoir

The collaboration will see Tata Power and Ocean Sun undertake a 300 kWp floating solar pilot at Tata Power's Mulshi reservoir in Maharashtra.

The pilot will evaluate Ocean Sun's proprietary membrane-based floating solar technology for performance, reliability, cost competitiveness and scalability under Indian conditions, while generating practical operating insights for potential future deployment.

India's Floating Solar Potential

India has significant potential for floating solar deployment. According to estimates by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), the country has more than 102 GWp of floating solar potential, providing a substantial opportunity for the technology to complement ground-mounted and rooftop solar as India scales its renewable energy ecosystem.

Against this backdrop, technology pilots such as the Mulshi project can help build the technical and commercial evidence base required for wider deployment, as per the statement.

The 300 kWp pilot will enable Tata Power to evaluate Ocean Sun's technology against conventional floating solar solutions across key parameters, including energy generation, capacity utilisation factor (CUF), installation methodology and time, reliability, operations and maintenance (O&M) requirements, capital cost and overall commercial viability.

Innovative Membrane Technology

Unlike conventional floating solar systems that typically use interconnected pontoon structures, Ocean Sun's technology deploys solar PV modules on a thin, hydro-elastic membrane that floats directly on the water surface.

The lightweight design has the potential to simplify transportation and installation while reducing structural requirements.

The close proximity of the PV modules to the water surface may also provide a cooling effect, which could contribute to improved generation performance.

Strategic Collaboration For Clean Energy

Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said in the statement, "Our collaboration with Ocean Sun reflects our commitment to bringing advanced global technologies to India and evaluating their potential in real-world conditions. Through this floating solar pilot, we aim to generate valuable operating insights and assess its potential to deliver reliable, scalable and cost-effective clean power solutions."

"India is one of the world's most attractive floating solar markets, but it is also a large and complex market where local execution capabilities are essential. Tata Power brings the experience, capabilities and market understanding required to navigate that complexity. We are therefore particularly pleased to establish this collaboration and to work together on the floating solar project," said Kristian Torvold, CEO, Ocean Sun.

The collaboration comes at an important juncture for India's floating solar sector, which is expected to assume a growing role in the country's renewable energy transition.

By enabling solar generation from suitable water bodies, floating solar can help reduce dependence on land while offering opportunities for co-benefits such as reduced water evaporation and potentially enhanced PV performance.