Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles rebrands as TATA.CARS to attract younger buyers

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has unveiled its new brand identity, TATA.CARS, a strategic move to attract the younger generation of car buyers by focusing on smarter, greener, and more connected mobility solutions.

IMAGE: Shailesh Chandra (left), MD and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd at the unveiling of Tata.Cars. Photograph: Courtesy: Tata.Cars

Key Points Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) has rebranded as TATA.CARS to attract a younger generation of car buyers.

The new brand identity is inspired by the belief that mobility should offer opportunities, adventure, and self-expression.

TATA.CARS aims to shape smarter, greener, and more connected mobility experiences, encompassing hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, and electric vehicles.

The brand's promise, 'Nothing's Too Far', signifies empowering customers to pursue ambitions without limits.

Customers will encounter the TATA.CARS identity across all consumer-facing platforms, including digital and retail touchpoints.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) on Thursday unveiled its new brand identity, TATA.CARS, bringing together the company's expanding passenger vehicle portfolio under the future-focused brand with the aim of attracting the younger generation of car buyers.

A Vision for Future Mobility

Inspired by the conviction that sees mobility as a pathway to opportunity, adventure and self-expression, TATA.CARS is built on the belief that mobility should help people go further, dream bigger, and unlock what is possible, the company said.

The new brand signals TMPV's next leap forward in shaping smarter, greener and more connected mobility experiences, it said, adding that TATA.CARS is a name that is intuitive globally.

"From India's first indigenous car to pioneering electric mobility and making safety mainstream, we have consistently challenged limits and expanded possibilities for millions of customers.

"Yet, we believe our boldest ambitions remain ahead of us.

"Today, we introduce TATA.CARS. More than a new brand identity, it is a declaration of intent for the future we envision," said Shailesh Chandra, managing director and CEO at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd.

Empowering Customers with 'Nothing's Too Far'

Anchored in the promise, 'Nothing's Too Far', it conveys the company's belief that mobility should open doors, embrace possibilities and empower people to get closer to what matters most to them, he said.

"As the world moves towards a more connected, intelligent and sustainable future, TATA.CARS will continue creating breakthrough products, experiences and ecosystems that help customers unlock new possibilities and pursue their ambitions without limits," Chandra added.

Spanning hatchbacks, sedans, premium SUVs, electric vehicles and future mobility solutions, TATA.CARS creates a single, future-ready master brand designed to evolve alongside changing customer expectations and emerging mobility technologies, the company said.

Seamless Customer Experience

Customers will experience the TATA.CARS identity across all consumer-facing platforms, including digital channels, retail environments, service touchpoints and brand communications, the company said adding it seeks to create a more connected, consistent and seamless experience across every stage of customer engagement, from discovery and purchase to ownership and future mobility services.

The company, however, clarified that Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd remains the legal entity and will continue to be used in statutory, regulatory and investor communications.