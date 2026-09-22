Tata Listing Will Add Fresh Equity To Market

At a valuation of around Rs 10 trillion, Tata Sons would rank among India's 10 largest listed companies and could qualify for inclusion in key indices such as the Nifty 50, Sensex and the Nifty 100.

IMAGE: Bombay House in Mumbai, the headquarters of the Tata Group. Photograph:Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The listing of Tata group holding company Tata Sons on the exchanges could increase the group's weight in key indices, which has declined over the past year following a sharp fall in the stock price of its largest listed company, the information technology services firm Tata Consultancy Services.

Key Points Tata's Nifty 50 weight slips : The group's share in the Nifty 50 fell to 7.6 per cent in August 2026 from 8.3 per cent a year earlier.

: The group's share in the Nifty 50 fell to 7.6 per cent in August 2026 from 8.3 per cent a year earlier. TCS led the decline : Weak IT sentiment and FII selling have weighed heavily on TCS shares.

: Weak IT sentiment and FII selling have weighed heavily on TCS shares. Tata Sons could join key indices : A listed valuation near Rs 10 trillion could make it eligible for the Nifty 50, Sensex and Nifty 100.

: A listed valuation near Rs 10 trillion could make it eligible for the Nifty 50, Sensex and Nifty 100. Group value at five-year low : Tata's Nifty 100 weight has fallen to 9.73 per cent, its lowest in at least five years.

: Tata's Nifty 100 weight has fallen to 9.73 per cent, its lowest in at least five years. Listing may boost market float: Analysts say a Tata Sons listing could unlock holding company value and increase the group's index presence.

Tata Index Weight Falls

In the Nifty 50, the most tracked index by passive funds, the group's combined weight declined to 7.6 per cent in August 2026 from 8.3 per cent in August 2025.

The group's weight is currently at levels last seen in 2020 despite more Tata group companies entering the index.

Tata Consumer Products and Trent were added to the Nifty 50 in 2021 and 2024, respectively, while TCS, Titan, Tata Steel and Tata Motors have been constituents for several years.

The group's overall weight remained in the 8-9 per cent range between 2021 and 2025.

TCS Drag Hits Group

The recent decline has been driven largely by TCS, whose shares, along with those of other IT services companies, have fallen sharply in calendar year 2026.

A slowdown in earnings growth, weak guidance and uncertainty around the impact of artificial intelligence have weighed on investor sentiment.

Foreign institutional investor (FII) selling in Indian large-cap companies has also pressured the stock.

Tata Sons Listing Impact

If the Tata Sons listing takes place, it would add another large-cap group company to the listed space.

According to reports, the listing could take place at a valuation of up to Rs 12 trillion, based on an estimated value of Rs 15 trillion to Rs 16 trillion for its underlying portfolio.

More conservative estimates, which factor in a holding company discount, put the potential listed valuation below Rs 10 trillion.

Nifty 50 Inclusion

At a valuation of around Rs 10 trillion, Tata Sons would rank among India's 10 largest listed companies and could qualify for inclusion in key indices such as the Nifty 50, Sensex and the Nifty 100.

Tata group's collective market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 25.80 trillion in September 2026, or 9.73 per cent of the Nifty 100's Rs 265.06 trillion, its lowest share in at least five years, hinting that a listing boost could up its market value.

Holding Company Valuation

The group's value is down from 9.93 per cent (Rs 26.99 trillion of Rs 271.86 trillion) in 2025, and well off the 12.60 per cent (Rs 22.06 trillion of Rs 175.03 trillion) peak in 2021.

Over the past five years, the group's Nifty 100 weight has ranged between 9.73 per cent and 12.60 per cent.

A potential Tata Sons listing could unlock holding company value and add fresh equity to market float.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff