Tatas to foray into shipbuilding, eye $1 bn Kerala project

The Tata Group is poised to make a significant foray into the shipbuilding industry with a proposed Rs 10,000 crore investment in Kerala, a move that aligns with India's ambitious goal to become a global shipbuilding powerhouse by 2047.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points The Tata Group has sought approval to invest Rs 10,000 crore ($1 billion) in shipbuilding in Kerala, potentially marking its entry into commercial shipbuilding.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan confirmed the proposal, stating the state is ready to provide land and expects to approve the plan within a month.

This development follows the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group's proposed 49 per cent stake acquisition in Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL) in Kerala.

India aims to become one of the top five shipbuilding countries by 2047, a significant jump from its current share of hardly 1 per cent in global shipbuilding.

The Adani Group's $1.4 billion stake sale plan at AVPPL faced controversy, with the Kerala government forming an empowered committee to examine the proposed share transfer.

In what may mark the foray of the Tata Group into the shipbuilding business, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said that the group has sought approval to invest Rs 10,000 crore ($1 billion) in shipbuilding in the state.

This comes almost two weeks after the world’s largest container shipping player, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group’s plan to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL) in Kerala came to the public domain.

A Tata Sons spokesperson declined to comment on the development.

Kerala's Role in Tata's Shipbuilding Ambitions

“Tata is ready to invest in shipbuilding. We are going to provide the land,” the CM told the media, adding that the proposal may get a nod from the state within a month.

If the plan gets clearance, this will mark the entry of the $180 billion conglomerate into commercial shipbuilding, though group company Tata Steel is at present one of the largest domestic suppliers of specialised steel to shipyards, including high-strength grades used for commercial vessels.

India's Vision for Global Shipbuilding

India has set an ambitious target of becoming one of the top five shipbuilding countries by 2047.

At present, the country’s share in global shipbuilding is hardly 1 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh too is working on a Rs 30,000 crore shipbuilding project at Visakhapatnam by Central PSUs like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

In June, South Korean major HD Hyundai Group had confirmed its Rs 38,000 crore shipbuilding hub plans in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi.

Vizhinjam Port Controversy and State Scrutiny

Early this month, the Adani Group’s $1.4 billion stake sale plan at AVPPL ran into controversy after Satheesan said the state government was not informed about the transaction and that state clearance was mandatory.

Following this, the group had submitted its proposal before the state government.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Satheesan said that the government will not take any decision that harms the interests of the state.

The government has already appointed an empowered committee headed by Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha, which is examining the proposed share transfer by AVPPL.

“We have constituted an empowered committee. There is a procedure.

"The government will follow it. Only a decision that protects the state’s interests will be taken,” he said.

Rejecting the opposition’s allegation of a “big deal”, Satheesan said, “Now they keep saying this is a big deal and all that. We have done nothing. We have not taken any decision.”

Allegations Against Previous Government

He also accused the previous CPM-led government of waiving a penalty of about Rs 219 crore that Adani Port was liable to pay for delays in completing the project.

“Under the concession agreement, this project was supposed to be completed in 2019. It was not completed.”

If it wasn’t completed, it should have ended in 2024.

Instead, they amended the concession agreement and gave a five-year extension.

By giving that extension, they increased the concession period from 40 years to 45 years, he said.

"What does the concession agreement say? If they delay the project, they have to pay Rs 12 lakh a day.

"Because of the five-year delay, the amount payable to the government under the penal provision came to Rs 219 crore.

"They waived every single rupee of it. They waived it in two stages," he alleged.