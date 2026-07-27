Tata Chemicals Q1 Profit Dips 81% to Rs 60 Crore Due to Increased Expenses

Tata Chemicals has reported a substantial 81 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, falling to Rs 60 crore, primarily driven by an increase in operational expenses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Tata Chemicals

Key Points Tata Chemicals' consolidated net profit for the June quarter plummeted by 81 per cent to Rs 60 crore.

The significant decline in profit is primarily due to an increase in the company's expenses.

Despite the profit drop, the company's total income saw a rise to Rs 4,311 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 3,815 crore in the previous year.

Tata Chemicals is a major supplier to the glass, detergent, industrial, and chemical sectors, with a strong presence in crop protection through Rallis India.

Tata Chemicals on Monday reported an 81 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 60 crore for the quarter ended June on higher expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 316 crore in the year-ago period.

Financial Performance Overview

The company's total income rose to Rs 4,311 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 3,815 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Company Profile and Operations

Tata Chemicals, which is part of business conglomerate Tata Group, is a leading supplier to the glass, detergent, industrial and chemical sectors.

The company has a strong presence in the crop protection business through its subsidiary company, Rallis India. Tata Chemicals has R&D facilities in Pune and Bangalore.