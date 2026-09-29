Amid some bumps, outlook positive for Tata Capital

Despite facing challenges from rising funding costs and potential new RBI regulations on revolving credit, Tata Capital remains confident in achieving its 23-25 per cent growth guidance, primarily propelled by robust momentum in its Retail and SME segments.

IMAGE: Saurabh Agrawal, Chairman of Tata Capital Limited, and Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Tata Capital maintains its 23-25 per cent growth guidance, primarily driven by strong performance in its Retail and SME portfolios.

The company anticipates a shift in its portfolio mix, with Retail and SME accounting for 85-87 per cent, and wholesale moderating to 13-15 per cent by Q3FY27.

Asset quality remains comfortable, but rising crude oil prices pose a near-term risk, potentially impacting SME and Commercial Vehicle segments.

Tata Capital is addressing pressure on Net Interest Margins (NIM) by targeting higher-yielding products and increasing repo-linked borrowings.

Management expects the final RBI framework on revolving credit to differ materially from the current draft, which could impact a small portion of its loan book.

At Tata Capital’s recent analyst meet, management remained confident of its 23-25 per cent growth guidance, given momentum in Retail and SME (small & medium enterprises) exposures and expectations of a recovery in Commercial Vehicles (CVs).

The combination of Retail and SME should account for 85-87 per cent of the portfolio, while wholesale moderates to 13-15 per cent.

The mix should shift further towards Retail and SME from the third quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q3FY27).

Asset Quality and Margin Pressures

Asset quality is comfortable for the Tata group-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC), with no signs of early stress.

But sustained high crude oil prices are an area of concern.

There is pressure on NIM (net interest margin), but a strategy of targeting higher yields should support recovery from the second half (H2) of FY27.

Margins will be under pressure in Q2 due to rising cost of funds.

Lower FCNR(B) deposit rates are yet to translate into lower borrowing costs for NBFCs.

Tata Capital has increased its repo-linked borrowing, while roughly 66 per cent of assets are at floating-rate.

Management thinks the economy can absorb around 50-75 basis points (bps) of rate increases without much impact on growth, and it does not envisage a sustained high-rate environment.

RBI Regulations and Lending Practices

The proposed Reserve Bank of India (RBI) framework on revolving credit and flexi loans is an important monitorable.

The draft amendment directions seek to restrict NBFCs from offering revolving credit.

Management has given detailed inputs to the RBI with a key regulatory concern being the liquidity risk of borrowers drawing their entire sanctioned limits during periods of stressed liquidity.

Other stakeholders have also given inputs to the RBI.

The company said around 80 per cent of its customers using such facilities do not have similar limits from banks and that ticket sizes are generally small. LAS (loans against security) and supply-chain or channel financing constitute around 95 per cent of the flexi exposure, and could be more difficult to restructure if the framework is revised.

Management expects the final regulation to change materially from the current draft.

Around 8-9 per cent of Tata Capital's overall book falls under the broad flexi or revolving category.

But less than 5 per cent of this exposure is a true revolving line, with the balance more like a term loan and thus, relatively easier to convert into conventional term-loan structure.

The FIDC (Finance Industry Development Council) is still collecting additional data and feedback, particularly from smaller NBFCs.

Funding Costs and Competitive Landscape

The high FCNR inflows have improved system liquidity but not translated into meaningful reduction in NBFC funding costs so far.

There hasn’t been a clear pass-through of lower FCNR funding costs from banks to NBFCs.

Short-term funding costs, including commercial paper (CP) rates, have hardened recently.

There is a possibility of higher rates going forward. Banks being flush with funds could get aggressive.

Tata Capital had increased its reliance on repo-linked liabilities and benefited during the rate-cut cycle.

Around 66 per cent of assets are floating rate. Bank borrowings account for 40 per cent of liabilities, of which around 84-85 per cent are linked to repo or Gsec rates.

Going forward, lower funding costs could see banks become more aggressive in home loans and large corporate lending, increasing competitive intensity.

The company is increasing the mix of higher-yielding products, with home loans also to be added from the next quarter.

The benefits of this strategy are expected to become visible from Q3 and Q4. Credit costs have positive trends with guidance of less than 1 per cent, despite the higher-yielding mix for a potential 5-10 bps increase in credit costs.

Growth Outlook and Strategic Focus

Management remains confident of achieving its growth guidance, as volume is healthy across Retail and SME, while Corporate and SME customers are also providing visibility.

The trend is positive on two-wheeler financing, and passenger vehicle (PV) demand is also healthy.

The CV segment is expected to break even in Q3 and return to growth thereafter.

There is no apparent cause for concern on asset quality but high crude oil prices remain a near-term risk, for SME and CV.

Management may reassess the approach towards SME lending soon if crude oil stays elevated, and motor finance could require higher provisioning.

Tata Capital has limited exposure to information technology (IT), with only 4 per cent of channel-finance exposure.

The company is assessing the potential impact of GenAI.

Tata Capital will not pursue large inorganic opportunities given the constraints such transactions could create on the borrowing side.

The strategic preference is to push growth organically across Retail, SME, etc. Apart from the guidance of 23-25 per cent growth, and credit costs and net NPAs (non-performing assets) being held at below 1 per cent, the company is looking at cost-to-income ratio of 33-34 per cent and believes it can deliver return on assets (RoA) of 2.5-2.7 per cent for a return on equity (RoE) of 17-18 per cent.

According to Bloomberg, seven of the eight analysts polled this month are bullish, while one is neutral.

Their average one-year target price is Rs 414, compared to Monday’s closing price of Rs 343.55 on the BSE.